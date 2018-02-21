SDX Energy announced on Wednesday that its Moroccan KSS-2 well drilling project has been unsuccessful, after its gas reserves were not deemed to be commercial. The well on the Sebou permit is the sixth of the company's nine well campaign, of which four wells have yielded commercial discoveries, and the company does not expect its failure to impact upon SDX's planned production increase. Paul Welch, chief executive of SDX, said: "Whilst the KSS-2 well was not a commercial success, we are viewing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...