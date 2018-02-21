Capital & Counties Property reported a negative total return for 2017 as the value of the London landlord's Earls Court properties fell sharply. Total return, the change in net assets plus dividends for the year, was minus 1.3% in the year to the end of December. The total value of the company's property portfolio fell 0.9% to £3.5bn as gains at Covent Garden were offset by a reduction in the valuation of Earl's Court. The value of the Covent Garden estate, which includes large swathes of the ...

