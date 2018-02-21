Enea Showcases Leading Edge Technology at Mobile World Congress 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea(Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA), a supplier of NFVI software platforms, embedded DPI software and real-time operating systems, will show demonstrations of leading edge solutions and products at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, February 26th - March 1st, 2018.

Meet Enea in Hall 6, booth #6G10 to discover a wide range of live demonstrations:

NFV architectural CHOICE: Enea's OpenStack-based NFV platform distributes Virtual Network Functions between ARM and Intel compute nodes, illustrating different power vs. performance scenarios.

DPI ENGINE: Enea's Qosmos ixEngine in action, providing detailed Layer 7 visibility inside telecom solutions: vCPE, QoS, Traffic Management, and Subscriber Analytics.

VNF MANAGEMENT OVER NETCONF: A complete end-to-end uCPE solution with standards-based NETCONF onboarding, deployment, and service function chaining (SFC) using Enea's VNF Management software.

NFV MONITORING PROBE: Demo of Enea's Qosmos Probe, the market's most advanced DPI-based probe for NFV monitoring and troubleshooting.

ACCELERATED LINUX: Enea Linux, a scalable real-time accelerated Linux environment that provides performance and flexibility for standard and customized multicore platforms.

NFV SERVICE CLASSIFICATION: Enea's Qosmos Classifier, the first intelligent service classifier with open SDN & NFV interfaces, enabling dynamic service function chaining for Gi-LAN, SD-WAN and vCPE.

SECURE SD-WAN: An example of easy onboarding of a commercial vFW/VPN/vRouter and deployment on the Enea NFV Core software platform for optimal IPSEC performance and VNF chaining.

5G SATELLITE VNF: Demo of a 5G VNF for the European Space Agency, showing traffic classification, service function chaining and network optimization.

Join Enea at the Edge Mingle - a great opportunity to meet the experts, hold one-on-one conversations and see the demos while enjoying hors d'oeuvres and our signature Edge cocktail. The Enea Edge Mingle is scheduled for Monday, February 26th and Tuesday, February 27th from 5pm to 6pm CET.

Read more about Enea's presence at MWC 2018 and schedule a meeting at

https://www.enea.com/about-us/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/

For more information on Enea:https://www.enea.com/

For more information on MWC, please visithttps://www.mobileworldcongress.com

Media contacts

Erik Larsson

SVP Marketing & Communication, Enea

Phone: +33-1-70-81-19-00

E-mail: erik.larsson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society with a special emphasis on reducing cost and complexity at the network edge. We supply open-source based NFVI software platforms, embedded DPI software, Linux and real-time operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, Systems Integrators, and Service Providers use Enea to create new networking products and services faster, better and at a lower cost. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

