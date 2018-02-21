

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $149.79 million, or $0.79 per share. This was higher than $137.94 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $888.49 million. This was up from $860.77 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $149.79 Mln. vs. $137.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $888.49 Mln vs. $860.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%



