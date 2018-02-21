Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-02-21 13:23 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



The Company informs that it plans to release its financial results in 2018 according to the following:



-- 28/ 02 /2018 - Interim financial statements and interim report of the Company for 12 months of 2017; -- 2/03/2018 - Preliminary 1 month financial results ; -- 14/03/2018 - Annual audited Company's financial statements and annual report verified by auditors for 2017; -- 30/03/2018 - Preliminary 2 months financial results ; -- 7/05/2018 - Interim financial statements and interim report of the Company for 3 months of 2018; -- 31/05/2018 - Preliminary 4 months financial results ; -- 29/06/2018 - Preliminary 5 months financial results ; -- 14/08/2018 - Interim financial statements and interim report of the Company for 6 months of 2018; -- 31/08/2018 - Preliminary 7 months financial results ; -- 28/09/2018 - Preliminary 8 months financial results ; -- 7/11/2018 - Interim financial statements and interim report of the Company for 9 months of 2018; -- 30/11/2018 - Preliminary 10 months financial results ; -- 28/12/2018 - Preliminary 11 months financial results .



Director of Corporate Communications Division at Lietuvos energija, UAB, Laura Šebekiene, +370 633 99940, laura.sebekiene@le.lt