Crowdsourcing Leader eYeka Appoints Market Research Veteran Dan Foreman as Chair of Advisory Board

eYeka, a leader in creative crowdsourcing, announces the appointment of market research veteran Dan Foreman as Chair of Advisory Board.

In the recent years, creative crowdsourcing has seen rapid uptake among market research professionals. Pioneered by the world's leading FMCG companies, crowdsourcing accelerates development protocols and enables more relevant innovations and marketing campaigns, especially when combined with insightsgeneration, creative workshops, and concept validation techniques.

Paris-based eYeka leverages a community of almost 400,000 creators to source fresh and disruptive concepts at global scale through creative contests and has developed a suite of products covering all marketer ideation needs ranging from product and service innovation to positioning, communications, packaging, point of sales, activation and digital content. 90% of the company's activity is already international, with leading clients such as P&G, Unilever, Coca-Cola or Nestlé.

Dan Foreman has been building businesses across Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific for over 20 years. Dan specializes in emerging technologies and developing markets, having helped organizations grow from incubation to multi-million dollar revenues. He holds strategic advisory positions in several organizations and has served as President for ESOMAR.As Chair of eYeka's Advisory Board, Dan will steer thecompany's developments within the Market Research industry, supporting in business strategy, corporate growth, sales, and marketing.

Dan Foreman commented: "eYeka is uniquely positioned to speed up the evolution of the insights industry with their suite of community-based creative solutions. I have been following eYeka for a long time and I am delighted to be working with this talented business."

Francois Pétavy, eYeka CEO, commented: "At a time where market research professionals seek to bring more strategic value, eYeka's disruptive approach to innovation & marketing is an opportunity to reinvent the way brands get built. I am thrilled to partner with Dan to bring eYeka to the front stage of the industry."

Rather than offering brands the conventional approach of a few familiar creative eyes to help solve important marketing & innovation challenges, eYeka connects brands & agencies with aglobal community of almost 400,000 highly creative sets of eyes.The community then competes to deliver the bestfresh and relevant ideas in creative contests. Each individual creator brings their unique and fresh perspective to these contests enabling more & better original ideas, in just a matter of days.By combining the collective intelligence and creative power of our global community with a strategic perspective, eYeka has become thetrusted creative partnerto many of world's best loved brands such as P&G, Unilever, Coca-Cola and Nestlé. More information at: http://en.eyeka.com