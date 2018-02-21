AMRI Appoints Anthony L. Mattacchione to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRI, a global pharmaceutical contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Anthony ('Tony') Mattacchione as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 2, 2018. Mr. Mattacchione succeeds Felicia Ladin, who announced her intention to leave AMRI in December 2017.

Mr. Mattacchione has more than 30 years of experience in financial leadership positions with high growth companies across the life sciences tools, biopharmaceutical, chemicals and technology sectors. Before joining AMRI, Mr. Mattacchione spent five years at Bruker Corp. where he most recently served as their chief financial officer. Before this, he was senior vice president, corporate finance and accounting, and led the company's global finance and accounting functions, including financial planning and analysis, corporate accounting, public company reporting, treasury, tax, shared financial services, internal controls and audit, and global ERP business processes.

"We are delighted to welcome Tony to AMRI," said Michael J. Mulhern, chief executive officer, AMRI. "He is a seasoned financial executive with a strong background leading teams in a variety of business environments, including strategic growth and operating model transformations. These attributes, along with his strong personal values and standards, will make him a great addition to our executive team."

Prior to joining Bruker, Mr. Mattacchione served as chief financial officer of EMD Millipore, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, from 2010 to 2013. Previously, he was vice president, controller and chief accounting officer of Millipore Corp. between 2006 and 2010. He also held various financial leadership roles during a 16-year career at Gerber Scientific Inc. Mr. Mattacchione is a certified public accountant, and holds an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

"I am excited to join AMRI at this time in the company's development and growth," said Mr. Mattacchione. "I look forward to being a strategic and collaborative partner to our executive team and delivering value for AMRI's global customers, employees and stakeholders as we satisfy critical needs in the market."

About AMRI

AMRI, a global contract research and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI's team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development, Analytical and Solid State Services, API Manufacturing and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit https://www.amriglobal.com.

