2018 Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook to 2022 - Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity

The "Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is anticipated to cross US$ 25 Billion by 2022.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. The report also provides the current and forecasted market for immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Furthermore, the report provides insights about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. Moreover, the report provides the sales of commercialized immune checkpoint inhibitors.
The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of type of product into PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4. According to the report, PD-1 segment was estimated to account for the largest share in 2016 due to entry of multiple pharmaceutical players in the PD-1 inhibitors market, increasing investments from various key pharmaceutical companies and active research with many pharmaceutical companies looking to launch there products.
On the basis of type of cancer, the immune checkpoint inhibitors market is dominated by Lung Cancer & Melanoma applications with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel treatment approaches, thus making the major contribution to the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.
A major focus has been on the ongoing clinical trials for the development of innovative products. In this context, the report provides information about the immune checkpoint inhibitors programs at various stages of clinical development. In addition, the report highlights the strategic collaborations amongst the players for enhancing their market share.
The latter part of the report discusses some of the prominent players in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market. A brief business overview of each player has been provided along with their product and pipeline portfolios and recent developments. Overall, immune checkpoint inhibitor is an important and rapidly emerging field. This report will prove as a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Cancer Incidences
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Driving the Market Growth
- Growing Geriatric Population
- High Healthcare Spending in Developed Economies
- Strong Pipeline
- Increasing Efficacy in a Wide Variety of Indications
- Burgeoning Approval and Uptake of Immuno-Oncology Products
Challenges
- Increasing Number of Side-Effects Post Immunotherapy Treatments
- Sky-High Development Costs of Cancer Immunotherapies
- High Cost of Treatment
- Lack of Awareness
Opportunities
- Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity
- Combination Therapies Could Lead to Substantial Increases in Survival
- Small Companies Offering Huge Opportunites for Next Generation Immunotherapies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research View
2. Research Methodology
3. Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Overview
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Outlook 2022
6. Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market, by Product Class
7. Application of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Major Indications
8. Trends & Developments
9. Strategic Collaborations & Alliances in the Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market
10. Pipeline Analysis of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
11. Key Players Analysis
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CureTech Ltd.
- EMD Serono, Inc.
- Genentech, Inc. (A Member of the Roche Group)
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation
- Novartis AG
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hfxjhv/2018_global?w=5
