Active-Investors: Wired News - AquaVenture to Acquire Majority Stake in Desalination Plant in Ghana

AquaVenture's First Desalination Plant in Africa

The acquired desalination plant, which runs on reverse osmosis technology, has been in operation since 2015. It supplies water to nearly 500,000 residents of Accra through its network of customers. The facility has the capacity to deliver around 18.5 million gallons (60,000 m3) per day of potable water to Ghana Water Co. Ltd ("GWCL") under a long-term, US dollar denominated water purchase agreement. For this plant, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a division of the World Bank, provides political risk insurance to the project lenders and project equity sponsors.

It would be AquaVenture's first desalination plant in Africa. This acquisition would expand the Company's base of facilities that provide WAAS solutions to its customers. Doug Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AquaVenture, shared that he would collaborate with other project stakeholders for completing all formalities for closing. Furthermore, he looks forward to becoming a long-term partner to the Government of Ghana for water treatment and services.

Financial Considerations

Both parties have agreed on a purchase price of approximately $26 million, which is subject to several adjustments as per the purchase agreement.

It must be noted that the transaction is structured as the purchase of the entire share capital of Abengoa's subsidiary that holds a 56% economic interest in Befesa Desalination Developments Ghana Ltd ("BDDG"). BDDG is the Ghanaian Company that actually owns the plant.

The purchase price is subject to adjustments with regard to negotiations with GWCL for changes in the water purchase agreement. It is also subject to negotiations with BDDG's lenders for the existing financing arrangements, as well as some other conditions.

In fact, AquaVenture has also offered to purchase the remaining 44% economic interest in BDDG on the same terms and conditions. The Company is already in active negotiations with the shareholder.

Transaction Closing Conditions

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. However, the closing is subject to the following conditions:

Approvals from BDDG's other shareholders and Abengoa's lenders, and also from those required under BDDG's financing arrangements.

The completion of legally-binding terms among the Government of Ghana, GWCL, and BDDG, wherein the parties agree to revise the water rates charged under the water purchase agreement, as well as the indexation of those rates.

The receipt of the BDDG's lenders credit committees' approval to the alterations in BDDG's financing arrangements.

There shall be no violation by BDDG under the project or financing documents, or in other customary closing conditions.

AquaVenture's Other Recent Transactions

Additionally, AquaVenture also entered into an agreement to purchase a SWRO desalination plant in Long Island, The Bahamas, for a purchase price of approximately $3.0 million. The facility has the capacity to deliver approximately 200 thousand gallons per day of potable water to the Water and Sewage Corp. of The Bahamas under the long-term water purchase agreement. AquaVenture expects this deal to close within the next two months, post fulfillment of customary closing conditions, such as the approval of the Central Bank of The Bahamas. AquaVenture's leadership in the Caribbean desalination market makes this acquisition a great fit.

Moreover, Quench, AquaVenture's subsidiary, acquired substantially all the point-of-use water filtration assets of Clarus Services and Watermark USA on January 12, 2018. This move added nearly 1,500 units to Quench's installed asset base, mostly in the Richmond, Virginia and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania markets at an aggregate purchase price of $1.6 million. This acquisition would drive consolidation in the highly-fragmented point-of-use water market in North America, and that too, at attractive valuations.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, AquaVenture Holdings' stock dropped 6.38%, ending the trading session at $14.08.

Volume traded for the day: 138.00 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 78.26 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, AquaVenture Holdings' market cap was at $329.61 million.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Water Utilities industry.

