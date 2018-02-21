Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Apple Reported Record Revenues and Earnings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AAPL. The Company reported its financial results on February 01, 2018, for the first quarter ended December 30, 2017. This was the Company's biggest quarter with all-time records in revenues, earnings, and broad-based growth, and the highest revenue ever from a new iPhone lineup. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter of 2018, Apple's total revenues reached $88.29 billion, up 12.69% from $78.35 billion in Q1 FY17. International sales accounted for 65% of the total revenues for this quarter. Apple's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $87.28 billion. The strength and reliability of Apple products and its ecosystem, as well as the loyalty, satisfaction, and engagement of its customers led this revenue growth.

Apple's cost of sales jumped 12.88% to $54.38 billion in Q1 FY18 from $48.18 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's gross margin was $33.91 billion for the reported quarter, which was 12.38% higher than the $30.18 billion recorded in the same period of last year.

For the quarter ended December 30, 2017, Apple's operating expenses were $7.64 billion, up 12.04% from $6.82 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's operating income advanced 12.48% to $26.27 billion for the quarter under review from $23.36 billion in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Apple's net income attributable to common shareholders was $20.07 billion for Q1 FY18, reflecting an increase of 12.15% from $17.89 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) also increased 15.77% to $3.89 for the reported quarter from $3.36 in the year earlier corresponding quarter, and was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86.

Segment Details

During Q1 FY18, Apple's Americas segment's reported net revenues were $35.19 billion, up 10.09% from $31.97 billion in Q1 FY17. The Americas segment contributed 39.86% of Apple's total revenues for the reported quarter.

Apple's Europe segment reported revenues of $21.05 billion in Q1 FY18, up 13.68% from $18.52 billion in Q1 FY17. The Europe segment's revenues accounted for 23.85% of Apple's total revenues for the quarter ended December 30, 2017.

For Q1 FY18, Apple's Greater China segment generated revenues of $17.96 billion, an increment of 10.61% from $16.23 billion in Q1 FY17. The Greater China segment contributed 20.34% to Apple's total revenues for the reported quarter.

Apple's Japan segment reported revenues of $7.24 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $5.77 billion in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 25.51%. The Japan segment contributed 8.20% to Apple's total revenues for the quarter under review.

Apple's Rest of Asia/Pacific segment generated revenues of $6.85 billion in Q1 FY18, up 16.89% from $5.86 billion in Q1 FY17. This segment accounted for 7.76% of the total sales of Apple in the reported quarter.

Cash Matters

Apple had cash and cash equivalents of $27.49 billion as on December 30, 2017, compared to $20.29 billion as on September 30, 2017. The Company issued $6.97 billion in debt during the reported quarter, bringing the long-term debt level to $103.93 billion from $97.21 billion as on September 30, 2017.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Apple's net cash used by operating activities was $28.29 billion, increasing 3.89% from $27.23 billion for the same period in 2016.

During Q1 FY18, Apple returned $14.5 billion to investors. The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of its common stock, up from $0.57 per share paid in the year ago same quarter. In total, the Company paid dividend and dividend equivalents of $3.34 billion compared to $3.13 billion in Q1 FY17. Apple repurchased common stock of $10.1 billion in the quarter under review, a decrease of 6.97% from $10.85 billion in the previous year's comparable quarter.

Outlook

Apple provided guidance for the second quarter of 2018. The Company expects its revenue to be in the band of $60 billion to $62 billion, with a gross margin of 38% - 38.5%. The Company anticipates its operating expenses to range between $7.6 billion and $7.7 billion. Apple expects other income/expense of $300 million, and a tax rate of approximately 15% for Q2 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Apple's stock slightly fell 0.34%, ending the trading session at $171.85.

Volume traded for the day: 33.68 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.44%; previous six-month period - up 9.11%; past twelve-month period - up 26.62%; and year-to-date - up 1.55%

After yesterday's close, Apple's market cap was at $874.80 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.81.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.47%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Electronic Equipment industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors