Reliance Industries Limited acquires stake in Eros International PLC

Joint partnership with Eros International Media Limited establishes a $150 million fund to co-produce and consolidate content

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros" or "the Company"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2017.

Key Highlights:

Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL" or "Reliance") and Eros announced yesterday that RIL, through a subsidiary, has agreed to subscribe to a 5% equity stake in Eros at a price of $15 per share. This represents an 18% premium to the closing price on February 16, 2018. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and other approvals.

RIL and Eros International Media Limited ("Eros India") announced that they have agreed to partner in India to jointly produce and consolidate content from across India. The new partnership will equally invest up to $150 million to produce and acquire Indian films and digital originals across all languages.

Ms. Jyoti Deshpande, Group CEO and MD of Eros, will be stepping down from her Executive role at Eros and move on to head the Media and Entertainment business at RIL as President of the Chairman's Office. Ms. Deshpande will start her role at RIL in April 2018 and will remain as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Eros. Mr. Kishore Lulla will resume his position of Group Chairman and CEO of Eros.

Eros Now's paying subscriber base increased 150% y-o-y triple digit growth from 2 million paying subscribers as of December 31, 2016 to 5 million paying subscribers as of December 31, 2017. Registered users reached over 80 million as of December 31, 2017. Company re-affirms previous guidance of 6-8 million paying subscribers by FYE 2018 and expects to double that base by FYE 2019.

Eros closed $100 million equity-linked financing in December 2017. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which will include content acquisitions and increased investment in Eros Now, including serials and originals, as well as refinancing of existing credit facilities as previously announced.

Eros Now has long term contracts across India's largest telcos including Airtel, Idea and Vodafone. Additionally, Eros Now has renewed its platform integration partnership with Reliance Jio for another term where Eros Now service will be available to approximately 160 million Jio subscribers.

Having initially concentrated on the India market, Eros Now is increasingly focused on reaching the global South Asian diaspora. With international markets on the radar, global integrations with Roku, LG and Amazon Prime Channels have been launched.

In adition to Smartron, Eros Now continues to form strategic partnerships worldwide with Smart TV solutions such as Foxxum and Metrological.

Eros Now has announced an exciting slate of over 15 original series which will be released over the next 18 months, many of which are in the post-production phase. Eros Now also launched its first original short film, 'Toffee' by Tahira Kashyap. It is a coming of age story that looks at the friendship between two girls from opposite ends of the social spectrum and how they view the life that lies ahead of them.

Eros' FY16 blockbuster Bajarangi Bhaijan has secured a release in China in more than 8,000 screens in March 2018 during the annual Chinese Lantern Festival. During its first release, Bajarangi Bhaijan has several records in the domestic and international markets including the fastest INR 1 Billion (approximately $15 million) for a Hindi language film, highest single day collection, highest first Monday collection, highest Eid weekend gross overseas and several more.

Eros Now continues to be focused on building and releasing its original slate with exciting concepts that will entertain global audience.

Financial Highlights:

Eros has $134.6 million of cash on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2017.

Consolidated revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $65.2 million.

Operating profit for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $16.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2017 was $23.6 million which resulted in a margin of 36.2%.

Net debt decreased 4.6% to $150.3 million as at December 31, 2017 from $157.6 million as of March 31, 2017.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed within this release to our GAAP operating results are included at the end of this release. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Management Comments:

Kishore Lulla, Eros' Group Executive Chairman said:

"We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Reliance, which we believe will be transformational for us and the Indian entertainment industry. Our new joint venture, combined with Eros' existing library of over 10,000 digital titles, our new originals and our current telco partnerships will not only enhance our competitive advantage and cement our position as owners of the largest premium content offering in India, but will also equip us to be in a unique position as a global digital content company. Jyoti and I look forward to continuing to work together closely in her new role."

Jyoti Deshpande, Eros' Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said:

"The Reliance stake and content JV deal gives Eros incredible fire power to take a lead in content consolidation. The synergies are complementary and I hope this is the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership. I think this will allow Eros to once again scale up the content slate significantly as well as build a competitive advantage for ErosNow. On a bittersweet note, while I will stay on as a non-executive director on the board of Eros I will be going on to head RIL's media and entertainment business as President of the Chairman's office. The last 20 years with Eros have been nothing short of magical and I am glad it's not a goodbye but a continued meaningful association from a win-win perspective."

Prem Parameswaran, Group Chief Financial Officer and President of North America also commented:

"We are proud to deliver a strong performance in the third quarter. The $100 million convertible notes offering in December 2017 has further strengthened our balance sheet and increased our liquidity position. As of December 30, 2017, our net leverage on a trailing basis has reduced to 2.35x, and our net debt now stands at just over $150 million. The investment in the business has already shown positive results in several areas, which is reflected in our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36% for the quarter.

We continue to invest aggressively in our Eros Now platform, including new originals and increased marketing efforts around our new campaign in India and globally. We feel strongly that our subscriber growth, compelling content library and focus on new originals positions us well to capitalize on the growing demand and opportunity in the OTT space. In this context, I want to reiterate our previously stated guidance of reaching 6-8 million paying subscribers by March 31, 2018, and doubling that base by fiscal year end 2019."

Recent Operational Highlights

Four films were released in Q3 Fiscal Year 2018, all of which were low budget films as compared to eight films in Q3 Fiscal Year 2017, of which three were medium budget and five were low budget films. This is in line with the Eros strategy of developing its own intellectual property and concentrating on content driven films rather than high budget star driven films.

Rukh (Hindi), Ribbon (Hindi), Kadvi Hawa (Hindi) and Viswa Vikhyatharaya Payyanmar (Malayalam) were the main revenue contributing films during the quarter.

Eros has a compelling film slate planned for Fiscal Year 2019, including films such as Haathi Mere Saathi, Kaptan, Manmarziyan, Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns, 'Bhavesh Joshi', 'Chandamama Door Ke', the India-China co-productions, 'Panda' by Kabir Khan, a Colour Yellow Production films starring Shah Rukh Khan, Tanu Weds Manu 3 and films to be co-produced under its deal with Dhrishyam Films. In addition, Eros looks forward to releasing Tamil, Punjabi, Marathi and Malayalam films during the year.

As previously reported, as of December 31, 2017, Eros Now has exceeded 80 million registered users and five million paying users worldwide across APP, WAP and Web.

Eros Now continues to grow above expectations fostered by partnerships with industry leaders to create an ecosystem that is focused on bringing the best in technology and content together on a common platform. Eros Now's new deals include partnerships with Metrological Partner and Foxxum, as well as an integration with Amazon Channels to bring unlimited content to Amazon Prime members in the US and UK. Importantly, its five million paying subscribers as of December 31, 2017 do not include contribution from these deals.

Eros Now Updates

Eros Now continues to partner with industry leaders across local and international markets is focused on making its entertainment service available worldwide.

Eros Now partnered with Metrological, a cloud-based TV app store and content distribution platform. By joining the Metrological App Store, the wide-ranging library of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos, TV shows, originals and more will now be made available to operators that reach over 40 million homes

Continuing its global expansion, Eros Now forged a strategic partnership with Foxxum, a leading provider of Smart TV solutions, to provide its vast library of premium content on the Foxxum TV App Store worldwide. Apart from the extensive catalogue of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos, TV shows and original shows will be pre-integrated on Foxxum's Smart TV Store and made available to their millions of users across a wide range of devices worldwide.

Eros Now is now available to Amazon Prime members on Amazon Channels across the US and UK. Access to Eros Now's entertainment services through the program will include a 7-day free trial.

Eros Now holds rights to more than 10,000 films, of which approximately 5,000 films are owned in perpetuity, and across Hindi and regional languages.

Eros Now is very excited for its slate of originals that are being produced internally in partnership with the best talent. Global concepts that will entertain audiences are being produced internally. A selection of key upcoming titles include:

Smoke : An unflinching look at the politics within the drug mafia that resides in the intoxicant riddled underbelly of its tropical paradise, Goa. Smoke is lead by an all-star cast including Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Tom Alter amongst others.

: An unflinching look at the politics within the drug mafia that resides in the intoxicant riddled underbelly of its tropical paradise, Goa. Smoke is lead by an all-star cast including Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Tom Alter amongst others. Blue Oak Academy : a teen-drama thriller that follows one young boy's quest to exact revenge with the most prestigious academic institution of the nation.

: a teen-drama thriller that follows one young boy's quest to exact revenge with the most prestigious academic institution of the nation. Side Hero with Rohan Sippy: featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur as a fictionalised version of himself the less successful younger brother of a hotshot Bollywood producer and star this comedy drama follows Kunaal trying to land a leading role in a bid to prove that his profession of acting is not just a 'hobby.'

with Rohan Sippy: featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur as a fictionalised version of himself the less successful younger brother of a hotshot Bollywood producer and star this comedy drama follows Kunaal trying to land a leading role in a bid to prove that his profession of acting is not just a 'hobby.' Toffee by Tahira Kashyap (Short Film): a coming of age story that looks at the firnedship between two girls from opposite ends of the social spectrum and how they look towards the life that lies ahead of them.

by Tahira Kashyap (Short Film): a coming of age story that looks at the firnedship between two girls from opposite ends of the social spectrum and how they look towards the life that lies ahead of them. August 25th starring Rajat Kapoor (Short Film): a sci-fi drama that considers the possibility of time travel and the doors that might open up for mankind.

starring Rajat Kapoor (Short Film): a sci-fi drama that considers the possibility of time travel and the doors that might open up for mankind. Flesh with Siddharth Anand: An eight-year-old girl goes missing and her NRI parents are forced to seek the help of a suspended female cop in their search for her. An ex-human trafficker is blackmailed to join the search or else risk his sinful past catching with him.

with Siddharth Anand: An eight-year-old girl goes missing and her NRI parents are forced to seek the help of a suspended female cop in their search for her. An ex-human trafficker is blackmailed to join the search or else risk his sinful past catching with him. Swarajya : On the eve of India's independence, two senior civil servants in Nehru's government find themselves in the center of the storm, having to deal with myriad issues relating to the transfer of power and birth of a new nation.

: On the eve of India's independence, two senior civil servants in Nehru's government find themselves in the center of the storm, having to deal with myriad issues relating to the transfer of power and birth of a new nation. Minerva Mills Malady : Following the Minerva Mills Case in the 1970s through the eyes of the petitioners.

: Following the Minerva Mills Case in the 1970s through the eyes of the petitioners. Kurukshetra with Prakash Kovalamadhi: The tribals thought they were Gods. The army thought they were militants. What they turn out to be, are five children with 'superpowers' emerging from a genetic mutation. And with destinies that, almost uncannily, resemble the trajectory of the Mahabharata.

with Prakash Kovalamadhi: The tribals thought they were Gods. The army thought they were militants. What they turn out to be, are five children with 'superpowers' emerging from a genetic mutation. And with destinies that, almost uncannily, resemble the trajectory of the Mahabharata. Hacked with Abbas Tyrewala: A young man must team up with the spirit of a dead hacker that haunts his new laptop to uncover the truth behind his killing, leading them to a bloody conspiracy of murdered nuclear scientists.





Eros International Plc Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended

December 31 Nine Months Ended

December 31 (dollars in millions) 2017 2016 % change 2017 2016 % change Revenue 65.2 57.3 13.8 189.3 200.3 (5.5) 34.7 22.3 Gross profit 55.6 88.7 68.3 29.9 Operating profit 16.5 8.2 101.2 42.7 20.9 104.3 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 23.6 14.5 62.8 54.5 46.3 17.7

(1)Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed within this release to our GAAP operating results are included at the end of this release. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Eros's wholly owned subsidiary Copsale Ltd has divested its 51% shareholding in Ayngaran International Limited, with effect from October 1, 2017. Consequently, the Ayngaran group consisting of five subsidiaries have not been consolidated in the group financial results with effect from October 1, 2017. The Company has been and will continue to conduct Tamil film distribution business directly. This divestment has no material impact on the group's business operations.

Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017

Revenue

In the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Eros film slate was comprised of four films which were low budget films as compared to eight films in the three months ended December 31, 2016, of which three were medium budget and five were low budget.

In the three months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's slate of four films comprised of three Hindi film and one regional films as compared to the same period last year where its slate of eight films comprised two Hindi films, three Tamil/Telugu films and three regional films.

In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, the Eros film slate was comprised of 16 films of which one film was high budget, three were medium budget and twelve were low budget films as compared to 40 films in the nine months ended December 31, 2016, of which five were high budget, nine were medium budget and 26 were low budget.

In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's slate of 16 films comprised of eight Hindi films, one Tamil/Telugu film and seven regional films as compared to the same period last year where its slate of 40 films comprised of twelve Hindi films, sixteen Tamil/Telugu films and twelve regional films.

Three months ended High Medium Low Total December 31, 2017 0 0 4 4 December 31, 2016 0 3 5 8

Nine months ended High Medium Low Total December 31, 2017 1 3 12 16 December 31, 2016 5 9 26 40

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, revenue increased by 13.8% to 65.2 million, compared to $57.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, revenue decreased by 5.5% to 189.3 million, compared to $200.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, aggregate theatrical revenues decreased by 35.2% to $12.9 million from $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, mainly due to a lower number of films, especially high and medium budget Hindi films. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, revenue decreased by 36.9% to 55.9 million, compared to $88.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016. The decrease in theatrical revenue reflects the mix of films released in each period as mentioned above.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, aggregate revenues from television syndication increased by 45.5% to 29.4 million from $20.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, mainly due to increased catalogue revenues. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, revenue increased by 6.4% to $70.0 million, compared to $65.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016. This was due to increased catalogue sales in nine months ended December 31, 2017.

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, the aggregate revenues from digital and ancillary increased by 33.1 to 22.9 million from $17.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016 primarily on account of contribution from Eros Now and catalogue revenues. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, revenue increased by 38.1 to 63.4 million, compared to $45.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Revenue from India increased by 13.8% to 22.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $19.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016 mainly due to lower overall theatrical revenue as offset by stronger catalogue revenue contribution in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, revenue from India decreased by 28.6% to 73.0 million, compared to $102.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016. This was due to lower overall theatrical revenue in nine months ended December 31, 2017

Revenue from Europe decreased by 13.6 to $5.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $5.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016. This was due to lower theatrical revenues associated with fewer films released in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, revenue from Europe increased by 30.5 to $19.7 million, compared to $15.1 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Revenue from North America decreased by 83.3% to 0.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016 mainly due to lower theatrical revenues associated with fewer films released in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, revenue from North America decreased by 72.0% to 0.7 million, compared to $2.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Revenue from the rest of the world increased by 20.4% to $37.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $31.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016. This was due to higher catalogue sales partially offset by lower theatrical revenues associated with fewer films released in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, revenue from rest of world increased by 19.0% to 95.9 million, compared to $80.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Cost of sales

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, cost of sales decreased by 12.9% to 30.5 million compared to $35 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016. The decrease was mainly due to lower amortization costs, lower marketing, advertising and distribution costs associated with fewer films released in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, cost of sales decreased by 23.8% to 100.6 million, compared to $132 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Gross profit

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, gross profit increased by 55.6% to 34.7 million, compared to $22.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016. As a percentage of revenues, the Company's gross profit margin was 53.2% in the three months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 38.9% in the three months ended December 31, 2016. This was mainly due to lower cost of sales linked to film mix and contribution from high margin catalogue revenues. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, gross profit increased by 29.9 to 88.7 million, compared to $68.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

EBIT (Non- GAAP)

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, EBIT decreased by 64.3 to 6.6 million compared to 18.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016. This was mainly due to lower cost of sales linked to film mix and contribution from high margin catalogue revenues. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, EBIT decreased by 28% to 25 million, compared to 34.7 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non- GAAP)

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 62.8 to 23.6 million compared to $14.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016 due to increased gross profit margin in the quarter In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.7 to 54.5 million, compared to $46.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Administrative costs

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, administrative costs increased by 28.4 to 18.1 million compared to $14.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016 mainly due to increase in share based compensation. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, administrative costs decreased by 3.2% to 46 million, compared to $47.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Net finance costs

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, net finance costs decreased by 35.3% to 2.2 million, compared to $3.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016 mainly due to repayment of revolving credit facilities loan. In the nine months ended December 31, 2017, net finance costs increased by 16.4 to 12.8 million, compared to $11 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Income tax expense

For the nine months ended December 31, 2017, income tax expenses decreased by 51 to 5.0 million, compared to $10.2 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2016. Effective income tax rates were 19.3% and 30.2% for December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively excluding non-deductible share-based payment charges and gain/loss on fair valuation of derivative liabilities. The change in effective rate principally reflects a change in the mix of the profits earned from taxable and non- taxable jurisdictions.

Net Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, net income decreased by 72.2 to 3.2 million, compared to 11.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2016. For the nine months ended December 31, 2017, net income decreased by 46.7% to 7.2 million, compared to $13.5 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2016.

Trade Receivables

As of December 31, 2017, Trade Receivables decreased to $226.1 million from $226.8 million as of March 31, 2017. The Company collected over 34 million of trade receivables post December 31, 2017.

Net Debt

As of December 31, 2017, net debt decreased by 4.6% to 150.3 million from $157.6 million as of March 31, 2017.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Income

The Company uses the term Net Income, as the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") define the term as synonymous with profit for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to the results prepared in accordance with IFRS provided in this release, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA. The company uses Adjusted EBITDA along with other IFRS measures to evaluate operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of capitalized film content and debt issuance costs) adjusted for impairments of financial assets and available-for-sale financial assets, profit/loss on held for trading liabilities (including profit/loss on derivatives) share based payments and transaction costs related to equity transactions.

Adjusted EBITDA, as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures and working capital movement or tax position. However, our management team believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our results of operations because this measure:

is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such, term, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

help investors to evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating structure; and

is used by our management team for various other purposes, including presentations to our board of directors, as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

See the supplemental financial schedules for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release and in related comments by Eros' management contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as "aim," ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' "feel," "contemplate," ''intend,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''continue,'' ''should,'' ''could,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''project,'' ''predict,'' ''will,'' "future," "goal," "objective," and similar expressions and include references to assumptions and relate to Eros' future prospects, developments and business strategies. Similarly, statements that describe Eros' strategies, objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking statements and are based on information available to Eros as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant statement. Such risks and uncertainties include a variety of factors, some of which are beyond Eros' control, including but not limited to market conditions and economic conditions. Information concerning these and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements is contained under the caption "Risk Factors" in Eros' Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Eros undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect any future events or circumstances, except as required by law. Eros' actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Seasonality

The Groups' financial position and results of operations for any period fluctuate due to film release schedules. Film release schedules take account of holidays and festivals in India and elsewhere, competitor film releases and sporting events.

About Eros International, Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc was the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has a competitive advantage through its extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. Eros International has built a dynamic business model by combining the release of new films every year with the exploitation of its film library. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Note December 31,

2017 March 31,

2017 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 9,845 10,354 Goodwill 4,992 4,992 Intangible assets trade name 14,000 14,000 Intangible assets content 5 908,330 904,628 Intangible assets others 5,257 4,360 Available-for-sale financial assets 29,693 29,613 Trade and other receivables 1 23,639 11,443 Income tax receivable 1,086 1,051 Restricted deposits 1,272 335 Deferred income tax assets 563 112 Total non-current assets 998,677 980,888 Current assets Inventories 126 214 Trade and other receivables 1 246,150 242,762 Current income tax receivable 13 253 Cash and cash equivalents 134,559 112,267 Restricted deposits 6,115 6,981 Total current assets 386,963 362,477 Total assets 1,385,640 1,343,365 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 72,831 120,082 Acceptances 3 6,891 8,935 Short-term borrowings 2 133,912 180,029 Current income tax payable 6,626 7,055 Total current liabilities 220,260 316,101 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 2 150,939 89,841 Other long-term liabilities 5,320 5,349 Derivative financial instruments 12,553 Deferred income tax liabilities 40,272 35,973 Total non-current liabilities 196,531 143,716 Total liabilities 416,791 459,817 EQUITY Share capital 4 32,653 31,877 Share premium 422,798 399,686 Reserves 449,314 436,997 Other components of equity (46,460 (48,118 JSOP reserve (15,985 (15,985 Equity attributable to equity holders of Eros International Plc 842,320 804,457 Non-controlling interest 126,529 79,091 Total equity 968,849 883,548 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 1,385,640 1,343,365

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, Note 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 8 65,187 57,348 189,327 200,319 Cost of sales (30,528 (35,029 (100,638 (131,974 Gross profit 34,659 22,319 88,689 68,345 Administrative cost (18,128 (14,119 (46,022 (47,470 Operating profit 16,531 8,200 42,667 20,875 Financing costs (2,731 (4,005 (14,264 (12,806 Finance income 488 590 1,468 1,824 Net finance costs (2,243 (3,415 (12,796 (10,982 Other (losses)/gains 9 (9,944 10,264 (17,696 13,829 Profit before tax 4,344 15,049 12,175 23,722 Income tax (1,143 (3,565 (4,960 (10,194 Profit (Loss) for the period 3,201 11,484 7,215 13,528 Attributable to: Equity holders of Eros International Plc 301 8,184 (2,957 6,484 Non-controlling interest 2,900 3,300 10,172 7,044 Earnings/(loss) per share(cents) Basic earnings/(loss) per share 7 0.5 13.5 (4.8 11.0 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share 7 (8.6 12.7 (14.5 9.7

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Profit (Loss) for the period 3,201 11,484 7,215 13,528 Other comprehensive loss: Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 2,973 (4,075 223 (2,852 Reclassification of the cash flow hedge to the statement operations, net of tax 188 201 375 602 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 3,161 (3,874 598 (2,250 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 6,362 7,610 7,813 11,278 Attributable to: Equity holders of Eros International Plc 3,472 5,054 (1,299 4,755 Non-controlling interest 2,890 2,556 9,112 6,523

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended

December 31, Note 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before tax 12,175 23,722 Adjustments for: Depreciation 838 590 Share based payment 6 13,502 18,645 Amortization of intangible film and content rights 87,322 105,730 Amortization of other intangibles assets 1,112 1,029 Other non-cash items 10 14,511 (12,898 Net finance costs 12,796 10,982 Gain on sale of available for sale financial asset (58 Loss on sale of property and equipment 18 Changes in trade and other receivables (105,883 (38,443 Changes in inventories 210 41 Changes in trade and other payables 32,300 4,195 Cash generated from operations 68,901 113,535 Interest paid (17,160 (13,744 Income taxes paid (2,154 (6,464 Net cash generated from operating activities 49,587 93,327 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of available for sale financial assets 288 Proceeds from sale of share of subsidiaries 40,221 Purchases of property and equipment (191 (629 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 46 Proceeds from/(investment in) restricted deposits held with banks 190 (4,937 Purchase of intangible film and content rights (89,107 (168,585 Purchase of other intangible assets (93 Interest received 2,222 2,309 Net cash used in investing activities (46,712 (171,554 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issue of share capital 16,600 30,452 Proceeds from issue of shares by subsidiary 502 19 Proceeds from short-term debt 31,892 66,524 Proceed from issue out of treasury shares 938 Repayment of short-term debt with maturity less than three months (net) (1,036 (1,685 Repayment of short-term debt (125,760 (74,809 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 110,829 16,598 Repayment of long-term borrowings (9,126 (11,225 Net cash generated from financing activities 23,901 26,812 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 26,776 (51,415 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,484 4,462 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 112,267 182,774 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 134,559 135,821

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Other components of equity Reserves Share

capital Share

premium

account Currency

translation

reserve Available

for sale

fair value reserves Revaluation

reserve Hedging

reserve Reverse

acquisition

reserve Merger

reserve Retained

earnings JSOP

reserve Equity

Attributable to

Shareholders

of EROS

International

PLC Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity (in thousands) Balance as at

April 1, 2017 31,877 399,686 (55,810 6,238 1,829 (375 (22,752 70,275 389,474 (15,985 804,457 79,091 883,548 (Loss)/Profit

for the period (2,957 (2,957 10,172 7,215 Other

comprehensive

income/(loss)

for the period 1,303 (20 375 1,658 (1,060 598 Total

comprehensive

income/(loss)

for the period 1,303 (20 375 (2,957 (1,299 9,112 7,813 Share based

compensation 13,014 13,014 488 13,502 Shares issued

on exercise of

employee stock

options and

awards 208 6,934 (7,142 Changes in

ownership interests in

subsidiaries

that do not

result in a loss

of control 568 16,178 8,161 24,907 32,060 56,967 Changes in

ownership

interests in

subsidiaries 1,241 1,241 5,778 7,019 Balance as at

December 31,

2017 32,653 422,798 (54,507 6,238 1,809 (22,752 79,677 392,389 (15,985 842,320 126,529 968,849

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Other components of equity Reserves Share

capital Share

premium

account Currency

translation

reserve Available

for sale

investments Revaluation

reserve Hedging

reserve Reverse

acquisition

reserve Merger

reserve Retained

earnings JSOP

reserve Equity

Attributable to

Shareholders of EROS

International

PLC. Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity Balance as of

April 1, 2016 30,793 356,865 (60,609 6,622 1,856 (1,179 (22,752 69,586 376,317 (17,167 740,332 68,762 809,094 Profit/(loss) for

the period 6,484 6,484 7,044 13,528 Other

comprehensive

income for

the period (2,361 29 603 (1,729 (521 (2,250 Total

comprehensive

income/(loss)

for the period (2,361 29 603 6,484 4,755 6,523 11,278 Issue of shares 808 29,644 30,452 30,452 Shares issued

on exercise of

employee stock

options, awards

and RSU 265 12,541 (12,806 Share based

compensation 18,175 18,175 470 18,645 Changes in

ownership

interests in

subsidiaries

that do not

result in a loss

of control 387 387 160 547 Issue out of

JSOP reserve (164 1,182 1,018 1,018 Balance as of

December 31,

2016 31,866 398,886 (62,970 6,622 1,885 (576 (22,752 69,973 388,170 (15,985 795,119 75,915 871,034

1. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

As at December 31,

2017 March 31,

2017 Trade receivables, net 226,125 226,822 Other receivables 36,943 25,683 Prepaid charges 506 277 Accrued revenues 6,215 1,423 Trade and other receivables 269,789 254,205 Current trade and other receivables 246,150 242,762 Non-current trade and other receivables 23,639 11,443 269,789 254,205

2. BORROWINGS

An analysis of long-term borrowings is shown in the table below.

As at Nominal

Interest Rate Maturity December 31,

2017 March 31,

2017 Asset backed borrowings Vehicle loan 10.0% 12.0% 2017-21 195 325 Term loan BPLR+1.8% 2.75% 2017 1,264 Term loan BPLR+2.75% 2017-18 466 Term loan BPLR+2.85% 2019-20 4,109 5,776 Term loan BPLR+2.55% 3.4% 2020-21 9,725 11,945 Term loan 13.75% 2017-22 10,008 Retail bond 6.5% 2021-22 67,513 62,672 Revolving facility LIBOR +7.5% and

Mandatory Cost 2017-18 85,000 Term loan MCLR+3.45% 2021-22 12,674 14,603 104,224 182,051 Other borrowings 10.5% 2021-22 5,853 Convertible notes 14.2% 2020-21 93,994 93,994 5,853 Nominal value of borrowings 198,218 187,904 Cumulative effect of unamortized costs (1,241) (1,665 Installments due within one year (46,038) (96,398 Long-term borrowings at amortized cost 150,939 89,841

Bank Prime Lending Rate ("BPLR") and Marginal Cost Based Lending Rate ("MCLR") is an Indian equivalent to LIBOR. Asset backed borrowings are secured by fixed and floating charges over certain Group assets.





Analysis of short-term borrowings

As at Nominal

interest rate (%) December 31,

2017 March 31,

2017 Asset backed borrowings Export credit bill discounting and overdraft BPLR+1-3.5% 44,648 41,687 Export credit and overdraft LIBOR+4.5% 21,512 24,572 Other short-term loan 13-14.25% 10,204 5,396 Other short-term loan 10.20% 11,510 Term loan MCLR+4.25% 4,943 87,874 76,598 Unsecured borrowings Other short-term loan 12-14% 7,033 Installments due within one year on long-term borrowings 46,038 96,398 Short-term borrowings at amortized cost 133,912 180,029

Fair value of the long-term borrowings as at December 31, 2017 is $166,641 (March 31, 2017: $155,923). Fair values of long-term financial liabilities except retail bonds and convertible notes have been determined by calculating their present values at the reporting date, using fixed effective market interest rates available to the respective entities within the Group. As at December 31, 2017, the fair value of retail bond amounting to $49,622 (March 31, 2017: $43,416) has been determined using quoted prices from the London Stock Exchange (LSE). As at December 31, 2017, the fair value of convertible notes amounting to $93,994 has been determined using implied cost of debt as on the issue date. Carrying amount of short-term borrowings approximates fair value.

3. ACCEPTANCES

December 31,

2017 March 31,

2017 (in thousands) Payable under the film financing arrangements 6,891 8,935 6,891 8,935

Acceptances comprise of credit availed from financial institutions for payment to film producers for film co-production arrangement entered by the group. The carrying value of acceptances are considered a reasonable approximation of fair value.

4. ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

Number of

Shares* GBP Authorized Ordinary shares of 30p each at March 31, 2017 83,333,333 25,000 Ordinary shares of 30p each at December 31, 2017 100,000,000 30,000

*The company increased number of authorized share capital from 83,333,333 shares to 100,000,000 shares.

Number of Shares USD Allotted, called up and fully paid A Ordinary

30p Shares B Ordinary

30p Shares (in thousands) As at March 31, 2016 32,949,314 24,960,654 30,793 Issue of shares in the quarter ended June 30, 2016 1,750 1 Issue of shares in the quarter ended September 30, 2016 2,515,436 986 Issue of shares in the quarter ended December 31, 2016 231,043 87 Issue of shares in the quarter ended March 31, 2017 33,387 10 Transfer of B Ordinary to A Ordinary share 5,581,272 (5,581,272 As at March 31, 2017 41,312,202 19,379,382 31,877 Issue of shares in the quarter ended June 30, 2017 12,000 5 Issue of shares in the quarter ended September 30, 2017 288,291 114 Issue of shares in the quarter ended December 31, 2017 1,681,520 657 Transfer of B Ordinary to A Ordinary share 9,666,667 (9,666,667) As at December 31, 2017 52,960,680 9,712,715 32,653

On May 11, 2017, the Company issued 12,000 shares entered into an exit agreement with an employee pursuant to which the Board approved a grant of 12,000 'A' ordinary share awards with Nil exercise price and a fair market value of $10.8 per share.

In May 2017, the Company issued 90,000 shares entered into an exit agreement with an employee pursuant to which the Board approved a grant of 90,000 'A' ordinary share awards with Nil exercise price and a fair market value of $10 per share. These shares were issued in July and August 2017.

Between the months of May to December, permitted Class B shares aggregating to 9,666,667 were converted into Class A shares. This was effected through the cancellation of 9,666,667 Class B shares and subsequent issuance of the equivalent amount of Class A shares.

In June 2015, 300,000 'A' ordinary shares awards were granted to the Group CFO with a fair market value of $21.34 per share. Subject to continued employment, these awards with nominal value exercise price vest annually in three tranches beginning June 9, 2016. Out of which, 200,000 shares were issued in September 2017.

On September 24, 2014, the Board approved a grant of 116,730 'A' ordinary share awards to certain employees. These awards, granted to the employees on October 21, 2014 with $Nil exercise price, subject to continued employment, vest annually in three equal tranches from the date of grant. Fair value of each award was $17.07. In October and November 2017, 24,550 shares were issued.

On October 6, 2017, 25,000 'A' ordinary shares were issued to a consultant with a fair value of $14.3 per share.

On October 24, 2017, 148,895 'A' ordinary shares were issued to employee as a settlement compensation with a fair value of $12.2 per share.

On November 15, 2017, 9,375 'A' ordinary shares were exercised by an employee.

On June 28, 2016, the Board of Directors approved a grant of 197,820 share awards to certain employees with a fair value of 14.68 per share. Subject to continued employment, these awards with Nil exercise price vest over a period of two and half years with first tranche vesting on November 11, 2016. In November and December 2017, 52,180 shares were issued.

On November 22, 2017, the Board of Directors approved to offset loan and advances of Founder Group to the company by approving the issuance of 1,421,520 'A' ordinary shares with a fair value of $12.2 per share which were subsequently issued in accordance with the resolution.

5. INTANGIBLE CONTENT ASSETS

Gross

Content

Assets Accumulated

Amortization Net Content

Assets As at December 31, 2017 Film and content rights 1,453,393 (837,323) 616,070 Content advances 286,933 286,933 Film productions 5,327 5,327 Non-current content assets 1,745,653 (837,323) 908,330 As at March 31, 2017 Film and content rights 1,430,523 (796,058 634,465 Content advances 266,232 266,232 Film productions 3,931 3,931 Non-current content assets 1,700,686 (796,058 904,628

6. SHARE BASED COMPENSATION PLANS

The compensation cost recognized with respect to all outstanding plans and by grant of shares, which are all equity settled instruments, is as follows:

Three months ending

December 31, Nine months ending

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 IPO India Plan 511 574 1,230 1,787 JSOP Plan 905 615 2,716 Option award scheme 2012 102 197 599 2014 Share Plan* (467) 246 (83) 1,128 2015 Share Plan 19 80 86 295 Other share option awards 4,109 (594) 5,871 1,662 Management scheme (staff share grant) 1,859 2,806 5,586 10,458 6,031 4,119 13,502 18,645

In the meeting date November 22, 2017, the Board of Directors approved the following grants:

243,300 'A' ordinary share awards to certain employees with $Nil exercise price, subject to continued employment, first vest immediately and remaining two tranches vest annually from the date of grant. Fair value of each award was $13.25.

525,095 'A' ordinary share awards to certain employees and the Group CFO with $Nil exercise price, subject to continued employment vest annually in three equal tranches from the date of grant. Fair value of each award was $13.25.

680,000 'A' ordinary shares to certain executive directors. with $Nil exercise price, subject to continued employment vest annually in three equal tranches from the date of grant. Fair value of each award was $13.25.

20,000 'A' ordinary shares to certain non- executive directors with a fair market value of $13.25 per share. Subject to continued directorship, with nominal exercise price, vest on November 22, 2018.

*Above includes reversal of charges on account of forfeiture of 100,000 shares

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Three months ended December 31, Nine months ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Basic Diluted Earnings/(loss)

attributable to

the equity

holders of the

parent 301 301 8,184 8,184 (2,957) (2,957) 6,484 6,484 Potential

dilutive effect

of Senior

Convertible

Bonds and

share based

compensation

scheme in

subsidiary

undertaking (6,086) (265) (6,324) (588) Adjusted

earnings/(loss)

attributable to

equity holders of

the parent 301 (5,785) 8,184 7,919 (2,957) (9,281) 6,484 5,896 Number of

shares Weighted

average

number of

shares 61,715,635 61,715,635 60,465,835 60,465,835 61,132,018 61,132,018 58,964,412 58,964,412 Potential

dilutive effect

of Senior

Convertible

Bonds and

share based

compensation

scheme in

subsidiary

undertaking 5,860,475 1,972,602 2,969,105 1,680,698 Adjusted

earnings/(loss)

attributable to

equity holders

of the parent 61,715,635 67,576,110 60,465,835 62,438,437 61,132,018 64,101,123 58,964,412 60,645,110 Earnings per

share Earning

attributable to

the equity

holders of the

parent per

share (cents) 0.5 (8.6) 13.5 12.7 (4.8) (14.5) 11.0 9.7

The above table does not split the earnings per share separately for the 'A' ordinary 30p shares and the 'B' ordinary 30p shares as there is no variation in their entitlement to participate in undistributed earnings.

8. BUSINESS SEGMENTAL DATA

Three months ended

December 31, Nine months ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue by customer's location India 26,724 24,810 81,293 109,532 Europe 253 1,464 2,297 7,331 North America 1,444 4,528 3,703 9,255 Rest of the world 36,766 26,546 102,034 74,201 Total Revenue 65,187 57,348 189,327 200,319

Three months ended

December 31, Nine months ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue by group's operation India 22,253 19,647 73,024 102,248 Europe 5,065 5,860 19,698 15,053 North America 125 569 702 2,461 Rest of the world 37,744 31,272 95,903 80,557 Total Revenue 65,187 57,348 189,327 200,319

9. OTHER (LOSSES)/ GAINS

Three months ended

December 31, Nine months ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Gains on sale of available for sale financial assets 58 Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) 313 1,722 (3,619) 5,172 (Losses) on sale of property, plant and equipment (14) (18) Net (losses) on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost (930 (2,708) Credit impairment (losses) (1,439 (4,446) Net (losses)/ gains on held for trading financial liabilities (969) 8,542 8,599 Others (6,905) (6,905) (9,944) 10,264 (17,696) 13,829

The net (losses)/gains on held for trading financial liabilities in the three months ended December 31,2017 and 2016, respectively, principally relate to derivative instruments not designated in a hedging relationship.

10. NON-CASH EXPENSE/(INCOME)

Significant non-cash expenses except loss on sale of assets, share based compensation, depreciation, derivative interest and amortization were as follows:

Nine months ended

December 31, 2017 2016 (in thousands) Net gains on held for trading financial liabilities (8,599) Provisions for trade and other receivables 1,795 290 Balance written off (367) Credit impairment losses 4,446 Impairment loss on content advances 950 Net Losses on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost 2,708 Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) (1,343) (5,172) Others 6,905 14,511 (12,898)

11. NON GAAP-FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA(Non-GAAP)

Three months ended

December 31, Nine months ended

December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (in thousand) Net income (GAAP) 3,201 11,484 7,215 13,528 Income tax expense 1,143 3,565 4,960 10,194 Net finance costs 2,243 3,415 12,796 10,982 Depreciation 305 197 838 590 Amortization(1) 387 259 1,112 1,029 EBITDA 7,279 18,920 26,921 36,323 Share based payments(2) 6,031 4,119 13,502 18,645 Gains on sale of available for sale financial assets (58 Net losses on derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost 930 2,708 Credit impairment losses 1,439 4,446 Loss on sale of property 14 18 Net losses/(gains) on held for trading financial liabilities 969 (8,542 (8,599 Others 6,905 6,905 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 23,567 14,497 54,500 46,311

(1) Includes only amortization of intangible assets other than intangible content assets.

(2) Consists of compensation costs recognized with respect to all outstanding plans and all other equity settled instruments.

