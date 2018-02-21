Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2018/eservglobal/
|Company:
|eServGlobal
|Booth/Stand:
|7N117MR
|Event:
| Mobile World Congress 2018
Feb 26 Mar 1, 2018
Barcelona, ES
|Web:
|
http://eservglobal.com
|Facebook:
|
https://www.facebook.com/eservglobalofficial
|Twitter:
|
https://twitter.com/eServGlobal
|LinkedIn:
|
https://www.linkedin.com/company/eservglobal/
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal is a pioneering digital financial transactions technology company. We enable financial and telecommunications service providers to create smoother transactions for their customers through our deep technical expertise and rapid implementation.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005676/en/
Contacts:
PR Contact
eServGlobal
Alison Cheek
alison.cheek@eservglobal.com