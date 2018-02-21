Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Boston Scientific's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 9.9%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 13.3%

Stock Monitor: Fonar Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Boston Scientific generated sales of $2.41 billion during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, representing a growth of 9.9% compared to $2.19 billion for Q4 2016. The strong top-line exceeded the Company's guidance range of $2.345 billion to $2.375 billion, due to outperformance across the majority of its businesses and regions. Boston Scientific's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $2.38 billion.

During Q4 2017, Boston Scientific's adjusted gross margin was 72.6%, and was flat compared to the prior year's same period, but more importantly offset a negative 200-basis point y-o-y impact from foreign exchange, benefitting from operational improvements and manufacturing cost reductions, as well as a favorable product mix. In Q4 2017, the Company's adjusted operating margin of 25.6% increased 190 basis points y-o-y.

Boston Scientific reported a GAAP loss of $615 million, or $0.45 loss per share, primarily related to its estimates of a one-time net income tax charge resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), compared to GAAP earnings of $124 million, or $0.09 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company achieved adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the reported quarter versus $0.30 in the year ago comparable period, and which were in-line with Wall Street's estimates of $0.34.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Boston Scientific recorded sales of $9.05 billion, representing a 7.9% revenue growth on a reported basis, from $8.39 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Boston Scientific reported GAAP earnings of $104 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $347 million, or $0.25 per share, in Q4 2016; and delivered full year adjusted EPS of $1.26 compared to $1.11 in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Boston Scientific's Cardiovascular segment recorded sales of $3.50 billion, up 6.3% compared to $3.29 billion in Q4 2016.

In the reported quarter, the Company's Rhythm Management segment's sales totaled $2.17 billion versus $2.09 billion in the year earlier corresponding quarter, reflecting a growth of 3.9% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Boston Scientific's Medsurg segment's net sales advanced 12.5% to $3.38 billion versus $3.00 billion in Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

Boston Scientific's adjusted free cash flow was $1.73 billion in FY17, representing a y-o-y growth of 7%, but fell slightly short of its $1.75 billion cash flow guidance. Boston Scientific's capital expenditure totaled $319 million for FY17, in-line with its $320 million target.

Outlook

For the full year 2018, Boston Scientific is forecasting revenues to be in a range of $9.65 billion to $9.80 billion, representing a growth range of approximately 7% to 8% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is estimating income per share on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.93 to $0.98, and adjusted EPS, excluding amortization expenses, acquisition- and restructuring-related net credits (charges), in the band of $1.35 to $1.39.

For Q1 2018, Boston Scientific is projecting sales to be in a range of $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion, reflecting a growth range of approximately 7% to 9% on a reported basis. The Company is expecting GAAP EPS in the band of $0.19 to $0.22, and adjusted EPS, excluding amortization expenses, acquisition- and restructuring-related net credits (charges) in the band of $0.30 to $0.32.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Boston Scientific's stock declined 1.36%, ending the trading session at $26.83.

Volume traded for the day: 7.04 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 5.67%; and year-to-date - up 8.23%

After yesterday's close, Boston Scientific's market cap was at $36.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.55.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors