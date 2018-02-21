Active-Investors: Wired News - Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Acquired by Ashford Hospitality Prime

Stock Monitor: Chesapeake Lodging Trust Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the Agreement

Ashford Prime will fund the transaction with existing cash as well as either drawing on its revolving credit line or securing a non-recourse mortgage loan on the property.

As part of the transaction, the seller has agreed to provide a $5.5 million income guaranty to cover any decrease from 2017 hotel gross operating profit for up to three years, subject to certain conditions.

Additionally, the Company will also acquire a 22-acre plot of vacant land for $9.7 million that is being entitled for residential development adjacent to the golf course.

The transaction, expected to close in April 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Following the acquisition, the property will continue to be managed by Ritz-Carlton.

Ashford Prime expects to realize a stabilized unleveraged yield of approximately 8% on its investment. On a trailing 12-month basis as of December 31, 2017, Ritz-Sarasota achieved revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $284.38, with 78.1% occupancy and an average daily rate of $364.04, according to unaudited operating financial data provided by the sellers.

The Property Fits Perfectly with Ashford Prime's Strategy of Owning Luxury Hotels and Resorts

Richard J. Stockton, President and CEO of Ashford Prime, stated that the acquisition of the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota is an opportunity for the Company to acquire a luxury resort property with a premier location in the upscale and growing Sarasota market.

Richard added that this property fits perfectly with Ashford Prime's strategy of owning luxury hotels and resorts and further diversifies the Company's portfolio while also increasing the overall RevPAR of its portfolio, which is already the highest among Ashford Prime's hotel REIT peers.

Ashford Prime's Acquisitions in 2017

In April 2017, the Company acquired the 190-room Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort & Spa in Beaver Creek, Colorado for $145.5 million ($766,000 per key), previously announced on March 10, 2017. Concurrent with the completion of the acquisition, Ashford Prime financed the hotel with a $67.5 million non-recourse mortgage loan.

In May 2017, Ashford Prime completed the acquisition of the 80-room Hotel Yountville in Yountville, California for $96.5 million ($1,200,000 per key), previously announced on March 01, 2017. The Company financed the transaction with a $51 million non-recourse mortgage loan.

About Ritz-Carlton Sarasota

Built in 2001 and located in downtown Sarasota, the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota includes a 26,000-square-foot beach club with 410 feet of beachfront, a private golf club, a 15,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa Club, eight food and beverage outlets, 29,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space, two outdoor pools, a 24-hour fitness club, and lighted tennis courts. The hotel has received more than $21 million in capital improvements over the past few years.

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota was recently named to the AAA list of Four Diamond properties.

About Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ashford Hospitality Prime is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. The Company's strategy is to invest primarily in full-service luxury hotels and resorts which are anticipated to generate RevPAR of at least twice the then current US average RevPAR for all hotels as determined by Smith Travel Research.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Ashford Hospitality Prime's stock declined 1.55%, ending the trading session at $8.90.

Volume traded for the day: 185.84 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Ashford Hospitality Prime's market cap was at $288.72 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 7.19%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Hotel/Motel industry.

