Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2018) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC), (OTCQB: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that it has received the first three drilling permits for its upcoming program.

With the receipt of these permits, site preparation for the first three of the proposed six wells included in the Corporation's proposed Q1 2018 LaVernia field drilling programme is underway. Details of the LaVernia field drilling programme were previously announced, via press release on Jan 22nd, 2018 and can be viewed by visiting the Corporation's press release archive at www.aoc-oil.com.

The contracted drilling rig is scheduled to arrive February 27, 2018, weather permitting. The Corporation expects to have drilling permits in place and sites prepared for the remainder of the Q1 drilling programme to facilitate continuous operations through to programme completion.

As previously stated in the Corporation's Jan 22nd, 2018 press release, once drilling and equipping of the six wells is completed, the wells are expected, on average, to add 15 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD"), per well, for a total of 90 BOPD.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells in the State of Texas. AOC applies specialized expertise in oil pool development by development drilling, pressure restoration and maintenance using water and chemical injection to increase oil recovery from 10-15% to up to 75% for each pool.. Once the enhanced recovery strategy is successfully applied, AOC will repeat the process throughout the oil pool to maximize output and minimize cost and risk. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE:AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Charles Dove

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

E: charles.dove@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Mr. Paul Haber

Chairman & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (416) 318-6501

E: paul.haber@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@aoc-oil.com

W: www.aoc-oil.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.