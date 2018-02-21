

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $125 million, or $1.11 per share. This was higher than $81 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $1.61 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $125 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.11 vs. $0.72 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q4): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.7%



