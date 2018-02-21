Wealthsimple Raises Over £35 Million in Latest Funding Round

LONDON, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast-growing Fintech secures new funding from Power Financial Corporation group

Wealthsimple, a global digital investing service, has raised £37 million ($65M CAD) investment from the Power Financial group of companies, bringing Power's total investment in the company to £94 million ($165M CAD). The easy-to-use online investing service now manages £1.2 billion for over 65,000 clients in Canada, the United Kingdom and United States.

"Wealthsimple had an incredible 2017. We expanded to our first international markets, and tripled the number of clients who invest with us," said Michael Katchen, CEO and co-founder, Wealthsimple. "We're looking forward to building on this momentum, making an even better product for even more clients in the months and years ahead."

Wealthsimple makes it easy for anyone to invest like an expert - no matter who they are or how much they have - with on-demand human advice, low fees and access to simple digital tools. Clients can sign up through Wealthsimple's award-winning website or app, and be invested in a low-cost, diversified portfolio in less than five minutes. The brand has been recognised for its innovative approach to design and technology - with back-to-back Webby Awards for its website, a Directors Guild of America award for its creative ad Mad World, and a magazine about money that is actually fun and interesting to read. It's an approach that has resonated with both long-time investors and those starting out for the first time, with 80% of Wealthsimple's clients under 45 and 40% being first-time investors.

The company will use the new capital to evolve its investing product, explore new financial product offerings, accelerate growth across its three markets, and further develop its B2B platform.

"We at Power Financial are proud to be Wealthsimple's greatest champion as it becomes a global leader in marrying unique digital technology with great content and service," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman of Wealthsimple and Senior Vice-President at Power Financial Corporation. "Wealthsimple is delivering the benefits of financial advice to more and more people to help them create a better future."

Wealthsimple has a strategic partnership with the Power Financial group of companies, which have invested £94 million ($165M CAD) in capital since 2015. Headquartered in Canada, with offices in London, Toronto and New York, Wealthsimple launched in the U.K. in September 2017.

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is an online investment manager that combines user-friendly digital tools and personal financial advice to make smart, automated investing available to everyone. With no minimum account size and low fees, Wealthsimple makes investing simple, accessible, affordable and personalised. Available in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, Wealthsimple was founded by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is backed by the Power Financial group of companies. Power Financial Corporation (TSX: PWF) is a diversified management and holding company that has interests, directly or indirectly, in companies in the financial services sector in Canada, the United States and Europe. To learn more, visit http://www.wealthsimple.com.

