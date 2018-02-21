Ribbon Showcases Comprehensive Solutions Portfolio at Mobile World Congress 2018

Voice over LTE, Voice over WiFi, Security, Interconnect, Network Functions Virtualization and Cloud Communications Solutions to be highlighted

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will exhibit its comprehensive solutions portfolio for service providers at Mobile World Congress 2018, held in Barcelona, Spain, February 26 to March 1.

"The GENBAND - Sonus merger and subsequent creation of Ribbon is well aligned with the key trends we see mobile service providers engaging with, including cloud adoption, security, and modernizing network infrastructure with software," said Stéphane Téral, Executive Director, Research and Analysis, Mobile Infrastructure & Carrier Economics at IHS Markit.

Located in Hall 2, Booth 2i31, Ribbon will demonstrate solutions aimed at empowering service providers and enterprises to transform communications services via innovative offers that marry existing investments with state of the art capabilities for unparalleled value creation.

"This is our first Mobile World Congress as a merged company and we're eager to showcase the strength and depth of our offering, from our comprehensive solutions portfolio to our deep executive bench and innovative brand," added Patrick Joggerst, CMO & EVP, Business Development at Ribbon. "We look forward to engaging with the industry's key players in Barcelona." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7g1rXyMJd0

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications is a company with two decades of leadership in real-time communications. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company delivers intelligent, secure, embedded real-time communications for today's world. The company transforms fixed, mobile and enterprise networks from legacy environments to secure IP and cloud-based architectures, enabling highly productive communications for consumers and businesses. With 64 locations in 27 countries around the globe, Ribbon's innovative, market-leading portfolio empowers service providers and enterprises with rapid service creation in a fully virtualized environment. The company's Kandy Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) delivers a comprehensive set of advanced embedded communications capabilities that enables this transformation. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding integration efforts and opportunities, business strategy, strategic position and plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements.Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those contained in the most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by us and our predecessor entity, Sonus Networks, Inc.Our forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

