Glassdoor Appoints James Cox As Chief Financial Officer

Christian Sutherland-Wong named Glassdoor's First Chief Operating Officer and Samantha Zupan Promoted to Vice President of Global Corporate Communications

MILL VALLEY, California, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, today announced James (Jim) S. Cox has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Cox, with experience leading rapidly growing companies, will be responsible for Glassdoor's financial operations and strategy to support the company's global business. Cox's appointment coincides with two additional executive appointments that further strengthen Glassdoor's executive leadership team.

Cox brings more than 20 years of experience overseeing finance at both private and publicly traded companies. He joins Glassdoor from Lithium Technologies, a private software provider that connects businesses to their customers through social media and digital channels, where he was CFO. In this role, he was responsible for developing the company's multi-year financial strategy. Prior to joining Lithium, Cox was the CFO at Advent Software, a publicly traded software company that automates portfolio accounting for investment management firms. During his more than six years as Advent CFO, he helped the company double its revenue and triple its operating income. He also led Advent through its acquisition by SS&C Technologies. While at Advent, the San Francisco Business Times recognized Cox as the 2015 CFO of the Year for Small- and Mid-sized Public Companies. Earlier in his career, he worked at UTStarcom and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Ohio, California and New Zealand. Cox holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Ohio University.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to Glassdoor as our new CFO as he brings a proven track record of building and managing financial operations and teams at high-growth technology companies," said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and Co-Founder. "Jim's leadership, vision and rich expertise in both public and private financial matters will prove invaluable, particularly as Glassdoor continues to experience significant business expansion."

Glassdoor also announced two additional promotions on its executive leadership team.

Christian Sutherland-Wong has been named Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position at the company. He will be responsible for driving revenue and overseeing Glassdoor's business strategy and operations. Until recently, he was Glassdoor's Senior Vice President & General Manager of Monetization. He oversaw development and operations functions across the business. Earlier in his career, he held operations and product management roles at LinkedIn and also worked as a consultant at Bain & Co. He holds a bachelor's degree in actuarial science from the University of New South Wales and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Glassdoor also named Samantha Zupan its Vice President of Global Corporate Communications. Zupan helped launch Glassdoor in 2008 and was the company's first employee dedicated to communications. In this role, Zupan will oversee the company's communications function, including public relations, corporate communications, economics bureau, events, editorial, content and social media. Zupan holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo.

"We are thrilled to promote two experienced and innovative leaders within the company to oversee operations and communications, two critical areas of our growing business," continued Hohman. "Under Christian and Samantha's leadership, Glassdoor will continue to scale as a global business to deliver on our mission of helping people everywhere find jobs and companies they love."

To date, Glassdoor has raised approximately $200 million from CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), Tiger Global, Benchmark, Battery Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, DAG Ventures, Dragoneer Investment Group, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and others. The company was founded in 2007 by Robert Hohman, Rich Barton and Tim Besse.

Glassdoor is now the No. 2 job site in the U.S.,1 featuring all of the latest jobs online paired with nearly 38 million reviews and insights from employees on more than 740,000 companies in 190 countries.2 Glassdoor welcomes nearly 50 million unique users, on average, to its desktop and mobile platforms each month.3 The top reason people visit Glassdoor is to search and/or apply to jobs.4 In addition, Glassdoor currently helps more than 6,400 employer clients, approximately 40 percent of the Fortune 500, recruit and hire quality talent through job advertising, job posting and employer branding services.5 Glassdoor is one of the most effective channels for job advertising and recruiting, according to third party research.

1comScore Media Metrix, December 2017

2 Glassdoor Internal Data, December 2017

3 Google Analytics, CQ4'17 average

4 Glassdoor.com U.S. Site Survey, August 2017

5 Excludes POC and self-serve clients; Glassdoor Internal Data, December 2017

