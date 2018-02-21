Process Automation and Instrumentation Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Process Automation And Instrumentation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is poised for strong growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing labor wages in major manufacturing hubs and increasing demand for process automation in the utilities industry.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing labor wages in major manufacturing hubs

3.1.2 Increasing demand for process automation in the utilities industry

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Process Automation & Instrumentation

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Instrument

4.1 Analyzer

4.1.1.1 Gas Chromatograph

4.1.1.2 Ph Analyzer

4.1.1.3 Liquid Chromatography

4.1.1.4 Conductivity Analyzer

4.2 Field Instrument

4.2.1.1 Level

4.2.1.2 Pressure

4.2.1.3 Humidity

4.2.1.4 Temperature

4.3 Control Valve

4.3.1.1 Actuator

4.3.1.2 Valve Body

4.3.1.3 Other Control Valves

4.3.1.3.1.1 Converter I/P

4.3.1.3.1.2 Positioner



5 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Type

5.1 Process Instrumentation

5.2 Process Automation



6 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Solution

6.1 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

6.2 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

6.3 Safety Automation

6.3.1.1 Burner Management System (BMS)

6.3.1.2 Emergency Shutdown System (Esd)

6.3.1.3 High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)

6.3.1.4 Turbomachinery Control (TMC)

6.3.1.5 Fire and Gas Monitoring & Control

6.4 Distributed Control System (DCS)

6.5 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.6 Advanced Process Control (APC)

6.7 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)



7 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Communication Protocol

7.1 Wireless Communication Protocol

7.2 Wired Communication Protocol



9 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Solution Type

9.1 Software

9.2 Hardware

9.3 Services



9 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By End User

9.1 Metals & Mining

9.2 Chemicals

9.3 Pharmaceuticals

9.4 Water & Wastewater

9.5 Energy & Power

9.6 Pulp & Paper

9.7 Food & Beverages

9.8 Oil & Gas

9.9 Other End Users



10 Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, By Geography



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies



Siemens AG

Emerson electric company

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi electric corporation

Intech Process Automation Inc.

Texas Instruments

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.,

General electric corporation (GE)

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co., Kg

Schneider electric

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Metso Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

