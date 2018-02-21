Global Stucco Market is Projected to Reach Valuation of US$ 15,600 Million by 2026; North America to Dominate the Global Stucco Market in Revenue Terms, Predicts TMR

ALBANY, New York, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Theglobal stucco markethas been comprehensively analyzed by Transparency Market Research. This research report constitutes a valuable section on the competitive landscape concerning the global stucco market that analyzes the key players operating in this market. The competition landscape section in this research report covers the analysis of the important players that include aspects such as financial outlook, product overview, key developments, innovations, key personnel, strategies and the geographical spread of companies. The main players operating in the global stucco market are continuously striving to enhance their position in the market and expand their global footprint with the use of different strategies and tactics. The key players that have been profiled in this research report include Omega Products, Merlex Stucco, California Stucco Products Corporation, Parex Inc., E. I. du Pont, BASF SE, CertainTeed Corporation, Integrated Stucco Inc., LaHabra Stucco and Arcat Inc.

According to Transparency Market Research's analytical research report on the global stucco market, the global market is projected to exhibit a value CAGR of 4.9% during the period of assessment from 2017 till 2026 and touch a significant market valuation of nearly US$ 15,600 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Stucco Market

As per the forecast of Transparency Market Research, the newer one-coat stucco product type segment is slated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 6,700 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2026. The newer one-coat stucco segment was estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the product type category by the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2026 end.

As per the assessment of Transparency Market Research, the non-insulated siding segment will reach a valuation of nearly US$ 5,600 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the period of assessment. The non-insulated siding segment was estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the insulation type category in the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

As per the estimates of Transparency Market Research, the residential buildings segment is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 9,990 Mn in 2026. The residential buildings segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the residential buildings segment.

Transparency Market Research forecasts the US stucco market to grow from nearly US$ 3,600 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 5,800 Mn in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2017 to 2026.

The global stucco market is facing a steady growth all over the world, especially in the North America market. Due to the desirable properties of stucco plaster, like it is able to fight moisture and vapor ingress, and is durable and tough, it is growing in popularity. Besides, the stucco plaster consists of all the desirable properties of the Portland cement and this makes it a popular choice for plastering and finishes. In addition, stucco plaster gives an enhanced aesthetic look to the buildings where it is applied.

