Aras today announced that the BMW Group is implementing the Aras PLM Platform as its backbone for test data management. This system will support planning, scheduling, execution, and documentation of vehicle tests and test results at various stages of vehicle development.

The Aras PLM Platform will enable traceability of results and play an important role in development of production vehicles. Aras' high degree of flexibility to meet specific requirements associated with the tests was a significant factor for the BMW Group. As part of the implementation, the Aras platform will connect a large number of existing IT systems to exchange data. More than 5,500 employees from the BMW Group's Engineering division are anticipated to be using the Aras platform.

Andreas Mueller, Senior Vice President EMEA at Aras, said, "The automotive sector thrives on bringing new models and new vehicle technologies to market as quickly as possible. With a flexible platform for managing the product lifecycle, manufacturers can gain a clear advantage over the competition. We're delighted that the BMW Group has chosen Aras."

The Aras PLM Platform will initially assist with processes involving integral safety test management, with drive train development and passive safety to follow at a later time.

Aras enables the world's leading manufacturers of complex, connected products to transform their product lifecycle processes and gain a competitive edge. Aras' open, flexible, scalable, and upgradable PLM platform and applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product information and processes across the extended enterprise. Aras customers include Airbus, BAE Systems, GE, GM, Hitachi, Honda, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Microsoft. Visit www.aras.com and follow us on Twitter @aras_plm and LinkedIn.

