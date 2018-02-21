Joint Solution Significantly Drives Down Mobile Operators' CapEx Investments on Monitoring Solutions Needed to Analyze the Exploding Mobile Data Traffic

Radisys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, and Microtel Innovation, a Cinetix Group company, today jointly announced a GTP Traffic Balancer and Load Adapter that enables mobile operators to manage their traffic analysis and monitoring effectively and deliver superior Quality of Experience (QoE) to their subscribers. The GTP Traffic Balancer and Load Adapter allows mobile operators to leverage their existing monitoring infrastructure by adding smart session-based GTP balancing and filtering capabilities at an extremely high data rate. Therefore, mobile operators can significantly reduce CapEx investments in traditional monitoring solutions, while making the overall monitoring architecture more efficient and scalable to keep up with exploding data traffic on their networks.

Highlights

Mobile data traffic continues to grow at an exponential rate, driven by mobile video and OTT services, and will only continue with the advent of 5G. This unprecedented growth is creating challenges for mobile operators as they seek to keep up with traffic analysis and monitoring of all of the data on their network that needs to be processed and analysed.

Mobile operators' traditional monitoring infrastructure is not able to scale effectively to manage the influx of data as it is not designed to correlate the increasing GTP traffic and filter or distribute it effectively to the monitoring probes, thereby losing visibility into the subscriber and the network.

Radisys and Microtel Innovation have solved for this problem by designing a powerful, intelligent and extremely high performance GTP Traffic Balancer and Load Adapter that augments the existing monitoring systems by intelligently balancing, filtering and sampling the traffic to the monitoring probes. The solution takes away the need for re-architecting the whole monitoring infrastructure or buying a new set of very expensive high-performance monitoring probes.

The joint solution integrates Radisys' FlowEngine TDE-2000 with Microtel Innovation's technology. The FlowEngine TDE-2000 delivers industry-leading density with up to 2 Tbps L2/L3 and 600 Gbps of advanced packet processing to support future traffic growth driven by 5G and IoT. Microtel Innovation's solution takes the processed traffic and then correlates the GTP control plane and user plane traffic at an extremely high data rate, delivering industry-best performance.

"With Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Video Chat and now the upcoming onslaught of 5G, augmented and virtual reality and more, mobile operators' traditional approaches to processing and analyzing traffic on their networks just simply can't keep up," said Neeraj Patel, Vice President and General Manager, Software Services Solutions, Radisys. "That's why we've partnered with Microtel Innovation, which brings deep expertise in monitoring tools and solutions for telecom, to deliver a network GTP Traffic Balancer and Load Adapter that is designed for today's and tomorrow's traffic. With this solution, mobile operators can future-proof their investments to meet the demands of growing data traffic while allowing them to dramatically reduce CapEx."

"We're bringing intelligence back to mobile operators' arsenal with the delivery of this smart and high performance GTP Traffic Balancer and Load Adapter," said Gianni Pompermaier, Microtel Innovation President and CEO. "We partnered with Radisys as its FlowEngine platform delivers industry-best data classification and packet processing capabilities that when integrated with our GTP balancing and filtering technology allows Microtel Innovation to be the industry leader in delivering high-performance solutions to feed monitoring and analysis tools."

Product Availability

Contact sales@radisys.com or sales@microtelinnovation.com for availability and further information.

Radisys and Microtel Innovation at Mobile World Congress 2018

Radisys will showcase open telecom solutions in the Open Networking Foundation booth in Hall 5, Stand 5I61 at MWC. To see the technology demonstrations, or to meet with Radisys' open telecom experts, contact open@radisys.com. Microtel Innovation will be showcasing its network visibility solutions at MWC; visit the company in Pavilion 6, Stand 6K61. To meet and discuss further with Microtel's engineers, contact sales@microtelinnovation.com.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com.

About Microtel Innovation

Microtel Innovation, a well-established Italian company with a deep expertise in Telecom, provides Data Access Solutions for industry leader Telecom Operators who want to achieve a full and complete network visibility experience. Microtel Innovation develops a wide range of innovative technology products for Data Capture, Filtering, Aggregation and Protocol conversions with solutions that allow a non-intrusive and safe connection to the Network of monitoring equipment such as Probes, Analyzers and Security Systems. For more information, visit www.microtelinnovation.com.

