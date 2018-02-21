FutureDial Announces Strategic Partnership with OptoFidelity

New partnership enables FutureDial to offer integrated robotic solutions to new and existing customers in reverse logistics

SUNNYVALE, California, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the leading provider of mobile device processing solutions for Wireless Carriers, Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies and Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL), announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership with OptoFidelity to offer world-class robotic solutions integrated with FutureDial's industry-leading Lean One-Touch software platform.

The partnership will combine the OptoFidelity test automation technologies with FutureDial system integration software capabilities for seamless, lean operating environments. The integrated software and hardware platform offers an automated processing capability for carriers, and mobile device reverse logistics operators around the world, to reduce the costs surrounding receiving, clearing, and testing mobile devices that enter the reverse logistics supply chain.

"Knowing FutureDial's dominant position in the marketplace, we are extremely excited to partner with this world-class leader," says Pertti Aimonen, CEO of OptoFidelity. "Our manufacturing and technological capabilities allow us to introduce our leading machine vision and robotics solutions to high volume test automation markets. We truly believe we are creating a best-in-class test automation solution for reverse logistics with FutureDial."

"OptoFidelity's line of advanced robotic solutions greatly complements our all-in-one read, clear, and test software platform currently serving many tier one carriers and 3PLs," states FutureDial's Chief Commercial Officer, Stephen Manning. "The adoption of lean six sigma philosophies within our Lean One-Touch software platform has paved the path to integrating leading-edge robotics such as that from OptoFidelity; our customers can expect to achieve 30x productivity gains through this combined platform."

OptoFidelity is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26 - March 1, 2018 booth number 5D40 and will be demonstrating a variety of solutions for both VR and functional test purposes. Press members and customers are encouraged to contact either FutureDial or OptoFidelity to schedule private meetings and to view a live demonstration of the latest mobile device functional test system.

About FutureDial

Founded in 1999, FutureDial is the leading provider of device processing solutions for the mobile device supply chain. FutureDial's easy-to-use, automated platform reduces the number of operator touches, saving time and money for Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL), Wireless Carriers and Mobile Device Manufacturers (OEMs). By simplifying processes, consolidating work flows, and giving insight into business operations, FutureDial makes these businesses more efficient, profitable, and responsive to their customer needs. For more information, please visit http://www.futuredial.com or email to sales@futuredial.com

About OptoFidelity

OptoFidelity is a leading technology company in smart devices test solutions. OptoFidelity's solutions cover testing of smart phones, tablets, AR/VR, Automotive and other smart technologies. Our core competence is our ability to solve our customers challenges with technology. This comes from deep understanding of measurement technology, robotics and automation combined with our customer-oriented mindset. OptoFidelity has delivered +3000 test solutions globally. On top of that, OptoFidelity technology platforms are used in +3 000 test stations in various test solutions. OptoFidelity is part of CYG (ChangYuan Group 600525.SS).