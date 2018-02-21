Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communication technology with the evolution towards 5G is a relevant step for connected and autonomous vehicle deployment and for enhanced road safety

C-V2X technology trial will lead to a commercial deployment from 2020

Groupe PSA and Qualcomm Technologies will showcase France's first C-V2X demonstration at In&Out Digital Mobility event in Rennes in March 2018

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), today announced advancements in Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) communication technology testing. One of the objective of the trial is to test C-V2X technology, as the first step of 5G deployment for automotive applications with direct communication between vehicles. Since the trials' announcement in February 2017, Groupe PSA and Qualcomm Technologies keep on working together to test C-V2X technology based on 3rd Generation Partnership Program's (3GPP) over 5.9 GHz spectrum, allocated for Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and network communications over commercial telecom operator spectrum.

At the In&Out Digital Mobility event in March in Rennes, Groupe PSA and Qualcomm will host the first demonstration in France. It will feature PSA's cars enabled with C-V2X technology using the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset and reference platform. Specific use-cases will demonstrate how C-V2X technology supports Advanced Driver Assistance capabilities. The demonstration will display how vehicles can seamlessly communicate with one another to alert each other of potential roadside hazards or distressed vehicle situations, such as slow moving or disable cars.

C-V2X is a global solution for V2X communications allowing vehicles to exchange information with other vehicles and with pedestrian devices. C-V2X supports improved automotive safety, automated driving and traffic efficiency.

C-V2X's evolution will incorporate 5G New Radio (NR) features, which provide high throughput, ultra-low latency, high reliability and wideband carrier support for advanced use cases for autonomous driving, including high throughput sensor, intent sharing and 3D HD map updates.

To further support the global expansion of the C-V2X ecosystem, Groupe PSA recently joined the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), a cross-industry organization. 5GAA supports C-V2X direct and network communications, which has grown to over 70 member global companies including automakers and their suppliers, mobile operators, semiconductor companies, test equipment vendors, telecom network suppliers, and ITS equipment and software suppliers.

"C-V2X has significant global momentum and broad ecosystem support to ensure its success as a relevant V2X technology," said Carla Gohin, Senior Vice President, Head of Innovation at Groupe PSA. "C-V2X direct communications is an important component for transportation safety thanks to the connected cars that the Groupe PSA is already embracing with onboard telematics. We are pleased to work in close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies for validating the technology, working on advanced use cases, and ensuring global adoption of C-V2X and its evolution into 5G."

"Much like Qualcomm Technologies, Groupe PSA is a leading force in innovation that helps advance the entire automotive industry," said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president, Qualcomm Europe and MEA. "This effort is an extension of our long-standing relationship including Groupe PSA's selection of Qualcomm Technologies' solutions for its 4G telematics, Snapdragon infotainment systems and smart antenna platformWe look forward in continuing to collaborate with Groupe PSA to include C-V2X and 5G into its vehicle line-up and to bring the benefits of the most advanced automotive technologies to their customers across the globe."

To experience C-V2X technology and its benefits, please also visit the Qualcomm Technologies' stand during Mobile World Congress, Barcelona February 26 March 1, Hall 3, 3E10, in addition to the aforementioned In&Out event in Rennes starting March 14.

For detailed information on C-V2X, including videos, presentations, white papers and other resources visit qualcomm.com/c-v2x

About Groupe PSA

The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great carmaker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, the QCT semiconductor business. For moreinformation, visit Qualcomm's websiteOnQ blogTwitter and Facebook pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180221005705/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Corporate Communication:

Marguerite Hubsch, +33 6 78 80 09 53

marguerite.hubsch@mpsa.com

or

Qualcomm

Corporate Communication:

Pete Lancia, 1-858-845-5959

corpcomm@qualcomm.com

or

Investor Relations:

John Sinnott, 1-858-658-4813

ir@qualcomm.com