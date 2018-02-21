Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new competitive intelligence study on the healthcare equipment industry. The client, a renowned healthcare equipment supplier, wanted to find the potential competitive gaps and build a robust marketing strategy to improve their business performance. The client wanted to predict the challenges and identify the industry cost curves in the healthcare equipment space.

According to the competitive intelligence professionals at Infiniti, "Competitive intelligence solution can help in studying the experiences of the competitor, how their audiences respond and create an effective marketing strategy."

The governments globally are increasing their efforts to meet the needs of the aging population with the rising demand for quality and affordable healthcare. As there is constant innovation in design and technology, significant healthcare equipment providers are planning to increase efficiency in their product offerings while meeting the quality requirements.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to address specific challenges and compare the products with that of the competitors. The client was able to find the key performance indicators and update their marketing efforts to enhance their ROI.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the target market regarding shifts in competitors' strategy, product pricing, and its benefits

Identify the potential business risk and opportunities

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Anticipating competitive activity

Developing a business strategy to enhance process efficiency

