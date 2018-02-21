EXCHANGE NOTICE, 21 FEBRUARY 2018 SHARES



DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: AFFECTO PLC



The ownership of all shares of Affecto Plc has been transferred to the redeemer, CGI Nordic Investments Limited, in the redemption process.



The shares of Affecto Plc will be listed for the last time on Wednesday, 21 February 2018.



Identifiers:



Trading code: Affecto Plc ISIN code: FI0009013312 id: 29935 Last listing day: 21 February 2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 21.2.2018 OSAKKEET



OSAKKEEN POISTAMINEN NASDAQ HELSINGISTÄ: AFFECTO OYJ



Omistusoikeus kaikkiin Affecto Oyj:n osakkeisiin on lunastusmenettelyssä siirtynyt lunastajalle, CGI Nordic Investments Limited:lle.



Affecto Oyj:n osakkeet ovat viimeisen kerran listalla keskiviikkona 21.2.2018.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: Affecto Oyj ISIN-koodi: FI0009013312 id: 29935 Viimeinen listauspäivä: 21.2.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260