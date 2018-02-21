Global Web Application Firewall Market Analysis & Trends Report 2018-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Web Application Firewall Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Web Application Firewall Market is poised for strong growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption for cloud-based solutions and rise in the number of DDoS attacks.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing adoption for cloud-based solutions

3.1.2 Rise in the number of DDoS attacks

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Web Application Firewall

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Web Application Firewall Market, By Organization Size

4.1 Large Enterprises

4.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



5 Web Application Firewall Market, By Component

5.1 Services

5.1.1.1 Managed Services

5.1.1.2 Professional Services

5.1.1.2.1.1 Support and Maintenance

5.1.1.2.1.2 System Integration

5.1.1.2.1.3 Consulting

5.1.1.2.1.4 Training and Education

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1.1 Virtual Appliances

5.2.1.2 Hardware Appliances



6 Web Application Firewall Market, By End-User

6.1 Retail

6.2 Government and Defense

6.3 Energy and Utilities

6.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.5 IT and Telecommunications

6.6 Healthcare

6.7 Education

6.8 E-commerce

6.9 Other End Users

6.9.1.1 Transport and Logistics

6.9.1.2 Media and Entertainment

6.9.1.3 Manufacturing



7 Web Application Firewall Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 On-Premises

7.2 Cloud-Based



8 Web Application Firewall Market, By Geography

8.1 North America



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Barracudas

10.2 Cloudflare, Inc.

10.3 Ergon Informatik AG

10.4 Fortinet Technologies India

10.5 Radware

10.6 Nsfocus

10.7 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

10.8 Citrix Systems, Inc.

10.9 DenyAll SAS

10.10 F5 Networks, Inc.

10.11 Penta Security Systems

10.12 Trustwave Holdings

10.13 Imperva

10.14 Qualys, Inc.

10.15 Sophos Group plc



