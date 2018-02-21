London stocks fell a little further into the red by midday on Wednesday as the pound dropped after figures revealed that UK unemployment unexpectedly rose at the end of last year, while wage data was mixed. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 7,233.59, while the pound was 0.6% weaker versus the greenback at 1.3911 and 0.4% lower against the euro at 1.1299. Normally, a weaker pound would benefit the top-flight index, as around 70% of its constituents derive most of their earnings from overseas. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...