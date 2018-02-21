South America-focused mining company Patagonia Gold told investors on Wednesday that total output for its most recent trading year hit 26,005 ounces of gold equivalent, helped by a continued monthly production ramp-up at its Cap Oeste project. Monthly production from Cap Oeste topped 3,646 ounces of gold equivalent throughout January, with the firm expecting to record more than 4,200 ounces in February, leading management to set a full-year output target of 59,000 ounces. Patagonia said that ...

