A deal to cut trade barriers in some of Asia-Pacific's most advanced economies took a big step forward on Wednesday with the release of its final version. The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) has suffered complications after Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the proposed deal early in his presidency, leaving the remaining 11 nations to finalise an amended version of the pact, called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The amendments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...