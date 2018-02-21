Active-Investors: Canadian Exchanges Stock Scanner, Brookfield Renewable Partners, TransAlta Renewables, Northland Power, and Algonquin Power and Utilities

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Active-Investors free stock reports for this morning include these Toronto Exchanges' equities from the Utilities - Independent Power Producers industry: Brookfield Renewable Partners, TransAlta Renewables, Northland Power, and Algonquin Power & Utilities. Access our complimentary up-to-the-minute research reports by becoming an online member now:

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 13.20 points, or 0.09%, to close Tuesday's trading session at 15,439.44. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 2.65 points, or 0.32%, to finish at 832.82.

Moreover, the Utilities index was up by 0.04%, closing at 230.46.

Today's stocks of interest consist of: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP-UN), TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW), Northland Power Inc. (TSX: NPI), and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corporation (TSX: AQN).

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hamilton, Bermuda headquartered Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.'s stock edged 0.42% higher, to finish Tuesday's session at $40.95 with a total volume of 127,763 shares traded. Brookfield Renewable Partners' shares have advanced 6.36% in the past year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Brookfield Renewable Partners' 200-day moving average of $42.49 is above its 50-day moving average of $41.36. Shares of the Company, which owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities, are trading at a PE ratio of 2,559.38.

TransAlta Renewables Inc.

On Tuesday, shares in TransAlta Renewables Inc. recorded a trading volume of 205,585 shares. The stock ended the day 1.73% higher at $11.79. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $13.46 is above its 50-day moving average of $12.59. Shares of Calgary, Canada headquartered TransAlta Renewables, which develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities, are trading at a PE ratio of 1,310.00.

Northland Power Inc.

Toronto, Canada headquartered Northland Power Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.05% lower at $21.59. The stock recorded a trading volume of 207,855 shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $23.42 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $22.69. Shares of the Company, which develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation projects primarily in Canada and Europe, are trading at a PE ratio of 14.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

On Tuesday, shares in Oakville, Canada headquartered Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ended the session 1.24% lower at $12.76 with a total volume of 953,811 shares traded. Algonquin Power & Utilities' shares have gained 8.14% in the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $13.55 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $13.27. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America, are trading at a PE ratio of 42.82.

