Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Trinity Industries Selects Future CFO for New Infrastructure Company

Following the completion of the spin-off, James E. Perry, Trinity's Senior Vice President and CFO, will remain in his current role with the Company.

Beasley's Career History

Scott Beasley, 37, has served in his current role since 2017. He joined the Company in 2014 and previously served as Vice President of Corporate Strategic Planning for Trinity. Prior to joining Trinity, Beasley was an Associate Principal with McKinsey & Co., a global management consulting firm, where he led client engagements across the transportation, energy, and industrial sectors. Previously, he worked at McMaster-Carr Supply Co. for several years as an operations manager. Beasley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Duke University, and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Trinity Named Antonio Carrillo as CEO of the New Infrastructure Company

On January 31, 2018, Trinity named Antonio Carrillo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. ("Mexichem") and a member of Trinity's Board of Directors, for a future role with the Company as President and CEO of the new infrastructure company upon completion of the spin-off. Since 2012, Carrillo, 51, served as CEO of Mexichem, a global industrial Company with operations in 37 countries, offering a broad portfolio of products serving the energy, transportation, datacom, and construction sectors. Prior to joining Mexichem, Carrillo spent 16 years at Trinity where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Group President of the Company's Energy Equipment Group, and was responsible for Trinity's Mexico operations.

Trinity to Spin-off Company's Infrastructure-Related Businesses

In December 2017, the Company's Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to pursue a spin-off of its infrastructure-related businesses to its shareholders. The separation is planned as a tax-free spin-off transaction to the Company's shareholders for US federal income tax purposes, and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018. The transaction is expected to result in two separate public companies that would benefit from leading positions in their respective industries, strong free cash flow generation, and compelling growth opportunities. This would also give the investment community better insight into the potential value that Trinity's businesses can continue to create.

About Trinity Industries, Inc.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trinity is a diversified industrial Company that owns complementary, market-leading businesses, providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors. The Company reports its financial results in five principal business segments, namely (i) the Rail Group, (ii) the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, (iii) the Inland Barge Group, (iv) the Construction Products Group, and (v) the Energy Equipment Group.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Trinity Industries' stock slightly fell 0.23%, ending the trading session at $34.76.

Volume traded for the day: 1.28 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.92%; previous six-month period - up 23.26%; and past twelve-month period - up 20.53%

After yesterday's close, Trinity Industries' market cap was at $5.16 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry.

