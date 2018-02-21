Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: ONE Gas Raised its Dividend By 9.50%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 22, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 21, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on OGS:

Dividend Declared

On January 16, 2018, ONE Gas' Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by $0.04 per share, or 9.50%, to $0.46 per share, effective for the first quarter 2018, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.84 per share. The dividend is payable March 09, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business February 23, 2018.

ONE Gas expects an average annual dividend increase of 7% to 9% between 2017 and 2022, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, all subject to its Board of Directors' approval.

ONE Gas' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.70%, considerably above compared to the average dividend yield of 2.52% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for two years in a row.

Dividend Insight

ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 59.7%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.60 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, ONE Gas is forecasted to report earnings of $3.12 for the next year, which is substantially higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $1.84 per share.

ONE Gas ended Q3 2017 with $6.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, $174.0 million in short-term borrowings, and $1.8 million in letters of credit, leaving $524.2 million of credit available under its $700 million credit facility. The Company's total debt-to-capitalization ratio at September 30, 2017, was 41%, and the ratio of long-term debt to capitalization was 38%. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and it is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

Upcoming Earnings

On January 11, 2018, ONE Gas announced that it will release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2017 earnings after the market closes on February 21, 2018. The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, February 22, 2018, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

About ONE Gas, Inc.

ONE Gas is a 100% regulated natural gas utility. The Company is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. ONE Gas provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.

ONE Gas is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and its divisions include Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest natural gas distributor in Oklahoma; Kansas Gas Service, the largest in Kansas, and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers. Its largest natural gas distribution markets by customer count are Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla.; Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka, Kan.; and Austin and El Paso, Texas.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, ONE Gas' stock marginally declined 0.75%, ending the trading session at $67.66.

Volume traded for the day: 303.56 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 229.80 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 5.77%

After yesterday's close, ONE Gas' market cap was at $3.51 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.67.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.72%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Gas Utilities industry.

