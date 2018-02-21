Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Copa Announces January 2018 Preliminary Traffic Results; Observes Available Seat Miles Advance 5.4% YOY

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) ("Copa"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CPA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 15, 2018, the Company announced its preliminary traffic statistics for January 2018. The Company is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. Through its operating subsidiaries, Copa delivers services to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central and South America, and the Caribbean, and the Company owns one of the youngest and most modern fleets in the aviation industry. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

The Announcement

The Company observed Available Seat Miles (ASMs) of 2.17 billion, up 5.4% from January 2017, when the net ASMs stood at 2.06 billion. Total Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs) for January 2018 was 1.82 billion, advancing 5.8% from 1.72 billion for January 2017. As a result, the Company's system load factor for January 2018 was 84.0%, up from 83.7% for January 2017, advancing 0.4 percentage point.

On February 17, 2018, Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, and Lufthansa Airlines announced the expansion of the scope of their existing codeshare, enabling Copa to commercialize and market the Panama-Frankfurt-Panama route, which is currently operated by Lufthansa. Post the execution of the agreement, passengers would have better options to connect to and from all Latin America through the Company's Hub of Americas in Panama. Also, Copa would now be able to codeshare the Panama-Frankfurt route with a Copa Airlines flight number.

Lufthansa viewed the codeshare extension as a complete commercial agreement that would expand and consolidate the relationship that united the two companies. Copa Airlines, a Copa subsidiary, has codeshare agreements in place with multiple Latin American carriers, including Avianca, GOL, Grupo Aeromexico, and Ecuador's TAME, and multiple European carries, namely Iberia, KLM and the Chicago-based United Airlines.

Other Announcements

Prior to the announcement, on November 08, 2017, Copa reported its Q3 FY17 results, where the Company observed net income of $103.8 million for the quarter, or EPS of $2.45, compared to EPS of $1.75 for Q3 FY16. Total revenues advanced 15.6% to $657.2 million for Q3 FY17, while the yield per passenger mile advanced 1.3% to 12.0 cents, the RASM (Revenue Available Seat Miles) was about 10.6 cents, up 2.4% from Q3 FY16.

The Company stated that it faced multiple operational challenges during Q3 FY17, including weather, natural disasters, and other external stimuli that affected its financial results for the quarter and the operation of its hub in Panama City. The events, according to the Company, caused multiple flight cancellations and delays, leading to decline in the Company's Completion Factor - the OnTime Performance came in lower than usual, at 98.5% and 82.9% respectively.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Copa's stock marginally climbed 0.67%, ending the trading session at $131.54.

Volume traded for the day: 136.78 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 2.82%; previous six-month period - up 5.17%; and past twelve-month period - up 27.20%

After yesterday's close, Copa's market cap was at $5.54 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.54.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.28%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Regional Airlines industry.

