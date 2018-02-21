Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Eaton's Quarterly Sales Rose 7%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 15%

Stock Monitor: Gardner Denver Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Eaton's sales were $5.21 billion in Q4 2017, up 7% compared to sales of $4.87 billion in Q4 2016. The reported quarter sales increase consisted of 5% growth in organic sales and 2% increase from positive currency translation. Eaton's 5% organic growth was its highest quarterly rate of growth during FY17. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $5.09 billion.

Eaton announced net income of $634 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to Q4 2016 earnings of $504 million, or $1.12 per diluted share. Excluding income in the reported quarter of $62 million related to the new US tax bill, the Company's earnings were $1.29 per share, up 15% on a y-o-y basis, ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $1.25 per share.

For full year 2017, Eaton's sales grew 3% to $20.40 billion compared to $19.75 billion in FY16.

For FY17, Eaton reported net income of $2.99 billion, or $6.68 per diluted share, compared to $1.92 billion, or $4.21 per diluted share, in FY16. Excluding the gain on the Cummins JV and the income arising from the new tax bill, the Company's adjusted earnings were $4.65 per share, up 10% on a y-o-y basis.

Eaton's Business Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Electrical Products segment's sales rose 6% to $1.82 billion compared to $1.73 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's operating profits, excluding acquisition integration charges of $1 million, during the reported quarter were $331 million, up 4% on a y-o-y basis. The Electrical Products segment's orders in Q4 2017 advanced 5% on a y-o-y basis, driven by growth in the Americas and EMEA.

For Q4 2017, Eaton's sales for the Electrical Systems and Services segment totaled $1.50 billion, up 3% compared to $1.46 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's operating profits were $225 million in the reported quarter, up 27% versus $177 million in Q4 2016. Electrical Systems and Services division's orders jumped 12% on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017, led by strong growth in the Americas.

The Hydraulics segment's sales advanced 18% to $614 million in Q4 2017 versus sales of $520 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating profits were $74 million in the reported quarter, representing an increase of 100% on a y-o-y basis. Hydraulics' orders in Q4 2017 surged 25% on a y-o-y basis, with solid growth in all geographic regions.

During Q4 2017, the Aerospace segment's sales were $441 million, up 4% compared to sales of $425 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating profits were $88 million in the reported quarter, up 5% on a y-o-y basis. The Aerospace segment's orders in Q4 2017 advanced 9% on a y-o-y basis, with strength in almost all major end-markets.

For Q4 2017, the Vehicle segment posted sales of $838 million, up 13% compared to sales of $741 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating profits in the reported quarter were $140 million, up 44% over $97 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Eaton's operating cash flow was $879 million. The Company's operating cash flow in FY17 was a record $2.7 billion. Excluding $350 million contributed to its US qualified pension plans during FY17, operating cash flow was $3.0 billion.

Eaton repurchased $61 million of its shares in Q4 2017, making its FY17 repurchases a total of $850 million, 2.5% of the Company's overall outstanding shares at the beginning of FY17.

Outlook

For full-year 2018, Eaton is forecasting organic revenues to grow approximately 4%. The Company is estimating adjusted earnings to be between $5.00 and $5.20 per share, representing at the midpoint a 10% increase over FY17, excluding the gain on the Cummins JV and the income arising from the new tax bill in FY17. For Q1 2018, Eaton is projecting adjusted earnings to be between $1.00 and $1.10 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Eaton's stock dropped 1.30%, ending the trading session at $81.71.

Volume traded for the day: 3.34 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.60 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 6.89%; previous six-month period - up 14.76%; past twelve-month period - up 14.07%; and year-to-date - up 3.42%

After yesterday's close, Eaton's market cap was at $36.54 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.17.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

