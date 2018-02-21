Partnering with IT Governance, company will help global enterprises meet and maintain regulatory compliance using intelligent automation technologies

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specializing in Intelligent Automation, today announced the launch of a new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance capability. Partnering with leading provider of information security and data protection expertise, IT Governance, Symphony will offer global enterprises an end-to-end solution for meeting and maintaining GDPR compliance with greater accuracy, speed and visibility.

As the May 25, 2018 GDPR compliance deadline approaches, global enterprises are expressing increased concern around how they will not only meet, but maintain compliance. According to a recent Ovum survey, more than 50 percent of businesses expect they will be fined for non-compliance, and two-thirds of surveyed organizations said they expect to change their global business strategies to accommodate the new regulations.

While many organizations are scrambling to hire armies of people to help meet the new data requirements, Symphony has recognized compliance can be met and managed through intelligent automation tools. Working with IT Governance and a select group of other compliance, security and technology partners, Symphony will offer enterprise customers:

A complete compliance support service to help prepare for and adapt to the GDPR. This includes a specialist team with extensive data protection and information security management project expertise, as well as best-in-class tools to understand each article within the regulation, manage compliance documents and house training material.

A robust framework for delivering digital change initiatives, tried and tested in more than 100 successful digital transformation programs.

A proven approach for effective design and configuration of continual compliance solutions, leveraging a proven methodology for defining, implementing and managing technical operations tools and technology.

"Automation presents a significant opportunity for forward-thinking business leaders to overcome the challenges of effectively managing continual compliance," said Chris Gayner, Head of Labs, Symphony Ventures. "Rather than hiring an army of data administrators, organizations can use digital solutions that deliver greater accuracy, assurance and reliability. We're eager to roll out our GDPR initiative and bring our automation expertise and implementation capabilities to bear."

Alan Calder, founder and chief executive officer of IT Governance, added, "We're delighted to partner with Symphony Ventures and have the opportunity to support global enterprises in achieving and maintaining compliance with the GDPR. The imminent compliance deadline, fines incurred for data breaches and continuously evolving cyber threats mean organizations can no longer risk delaying compliance. Organizations should focus not only on implementing appropriate technical controls and security measures, but also on delivering organization-wide staff awareness to minimize the risk of a data breach resulting from human error and make data processors aware of the threats and risks."

For more on Symphony's GDPR compliance services, visit http://info.symphonyhq.com/continual-gdpr-compliance.

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony has clients in more than 23 countries in every major industry and works with leading software providers including UiPath, Blue Prism, Celaton, Decisions.com, eNate, Kryon Systems and NICE Systems. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. Symphony is the only firm in the world accredited as a training partner of both Blue Prism and UiPath. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

