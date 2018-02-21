The HT818 offers a powerful, sleek and compact device with 8 FXS ports and integrated Gigabit NAT router

Grandstream Networks, Inc., connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, today announced the addition of a new 8-port Analog Telephone Adapter (ATA). The HT818 expands the award-winning HT series of ATAs and allows users to integrate up to 8 analog phones or fax machines with any VoIP network using the product's 8 FXS ports. The device includes dual Gigabit network ports with an integrated NAT router and advanced QoS support to ensure stable, real-time performance of latency-sensitive VoIP services. Like other HT800 series models, the HT818 features color-coded ports and LED status indictaors to make the device easy to use.

The HT818 comes equipped in an award-winning design with market leading VoIP functionalities, advanced security protection and auto provisioning capabilities. Key features of this 8-port ATA include:

Support for up to 2 SIP profiles and advanced telephony functions including 3-way conferencing, T.38 fax-over-IP, wide range of caller ID formats and more

Strong security protection including unique security certificate per unit

Dual Gigabit network ports with integrated NAT router with up to 100Mbps routing speed

Automated and secure provisioning options using TR069 and XML config files

Exceptional voice quality with support for wideband HD codec such as Opus, G.722 and all the popular narrow band voice codec such as G.711, G.729, G.723, G.726, iLBC, etc.

Redundant SIP server failover and dual firmware image for enhanced reliability

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the HT818 which includes product datasheets and links to technical resources, guides and firmware.

Price and Availability

The HT818 is generally available for purchase now through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a list price of $199USD.

