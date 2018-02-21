The South Australian Labor Party has increased its Renewable Energy Target (RET) to 75% by 2025. It also plans to introduce a target of meeting 25% of the state's peak electricity demand with stored renewables - equating to 750 MW of storage capacity.In its campaign for re-election, the SA Weatherill Government is strengthening its policy settings in support of renewables. While it is already leading the way in terms of renewable penetration, with levels already approaching 50%, it has extended its ambition and introduced the country's first energy storage target. Read the rest of the article ...

