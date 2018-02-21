Inbank's consolidated profit in Q4 of 2017 was 183 thousand euros. The total profit for 2017 was 7.5 million euros, which is 4.8 million euros more than last year. In Q4, Inbank's profit was impacted the most by changes in Latvian Income Tax Act, which required the write-off of the Latvian company's income tax assets. This resulted in an extraordinary loss in amount of 389 thousand euros.



In 2017, sales volumes for all bank products saw significant growth. Inbank's loan portfolio increased by 7.5% in Q4, reaching 92.9 million euros by the end of the quarter. Over the year, the loan portfolio grew 43,3% per cent - 28.1 million euros in absolute terms.



Inbank's deposits portfolio increased by 21.4% in Q4, reaching 95.1 million euros by the end of the quarter. Over the year, the deposits portfolio grew 47.2 per cent - 30.5 million euros in absolute terms. The strong growth of the portfolio was supported by a campaign held toward the end of the year, which allowed customers to receive - immediately and tax-free - interest on deposits opened before 2018.



According to the chairman of Inbank's management board, Jan Andresoo, all of the bank's product lines in Estonia posted a good sales performance. "Overall for the year, we were able to grow our hire-purchase volumes by 12.3 per cent compared to last year, which is a very strong result given the maturity of the product. Sales of loans grew a whopping 147.7 per cent compared to the previous year."



Inbank's strong growth is also illustrated by statistics from the Bank of Estonia. Among banks, Inbank is now second only to Swedbank as a provider of consumer loans, holding a 26 percent share of the market for unsecured consumer loans last year.



In Poland, Inbank started sales activity through a partner channel in Q4. "We currently offer financing of monthly payments on insurance products for both Rankomat and ASF customers. It's a new and innovative solution on the Polish market and could potentially become a very attractive market niche. A number of interesting negotiations with potential new partners are now under way," said Andresoo.



In the last quarter, Inbank's Latvian subsidiary showed a positive dynamic - after a change of strategy, they have turned their business volumes toward growth once again. "We have gained a number of new partners in the field of hire-purchase. Our own online banking interface has become Inbank's biggest sales channel in Latvia in terms of loan volumes," Andresoo said.



Key financial indicators as at 31 December 2017



-- Total assets 126 million euros -- Loan portfolio 92.9 million euros -- Deposits volume 95.1 million euros -- Net profit 7.5 million euros -- Equity 22 million euros -- Net return on equity 44.1%



Condensed consolidated statement of profit and loss and other comprehensive income



EURt Q4 12 months Q4 12 months 2017 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing operations Interest income 3 645 13 023 2 886 9 788 Interest expense -537 -2 009 -473 -1 404 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income 3 108 11 014 2 413 8 384 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee income 153 551 119 394 Fee expense -168 -607 -85 -334 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net fee and commission income -15 -56 34 60 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other operating income 162 705 188 776 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total net interest, fee and other income 3 255 11 663 2 635 9 220 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Staff costs -1 089 -3 997 -682 -2 461 Marketing expenses -249 -929 -174 -566 Administrative expenses -457 -1 602 -383 -1 014 Depreciations, amortisation -58 -215 -39 -174 ------------------------------------------------------------- ----------- Total operating expenses -1 853 -6 743 -1 278 -4 215 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before impairment losses on loans 1 402 4 920 1 357 5 005 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share of profit from affiliates 15 6 203 261 773 Impairment losses on loans -877 -3 532 -716 -3 219 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before income tax 540 7 591 902 2 559 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income tax -313 -92 34 57 Net profit for the reporting period 227 7 499 936 2 616 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income/loss Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses -44 -38 2 2 Total comprehensive income for the 183 7 461 938 2 618 reporting period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit is attributable to Owners of the parent 225 7 496 934 2 646 Non-controlling interest 2 3 2 -30 Profit for the reporting period 227 7 499 936 2 616 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income/loss is attributable to Owners of the parent 181 7 458 937 2 649 Non-controlling interest 2 3 1 -31 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income for the 183 7 461 938 2 618 reporting period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Condensed consolidated statement of financial position



EURt 31.12.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Cash in hand 4 4 Due from central banks, including mandatory reserve 14 767 14 680 Due from credit institutions 8 530 1 956 Loans to and receivables from customers 92 895 64 839 Investments in affiliates 7 806 1 Tangible assets 279 183 Intangible assets 816 902 Other financial assets 61 43 Other assets 459 214 Deferred tax assets 364 449 Assets held for sale 0 1 672 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 125 981 84 943 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Customer deposits 95 056 64 587 Other financial liabilities 1 263 1 034 Other liabilities 1 136 722 Income tax liability 0 321 Subordinated debt securities 6 480 6 475 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 103 935 73 139 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 782 689 Share premium 9 068 6 361 Statutory reserve capital 79 57 Other reserves 1 352 1 361 Retained earnings 10 739 3 330 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to the shareholders of parent 22 020 11 798 company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest 26 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 22 046 11 804 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 125 981 84 943 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Inbank, which started operating as a bank in 2015, offers services via its internet bank and a partner network. Inbank operates on the consumer financing markets of Estonia, Latvia and Poland. Inbank also receives international deposits from the German and Austrian markets.



