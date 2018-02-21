100 New Ways to Save on Auto Insurance in 2018 is Released by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com

In the New Article, which is Posted on 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, Drivers Can Get Easy-to-Follow Tips on Simple Things they can do to Save Money on their Premiums

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / Since 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com first launched, the auto insurance quote comparison engine has been devoted to helping people find affordable car insurance.

Now, with the release of a new article titled "100 Easy Ways To Save On Auto Insurance In 2018," 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com is giving people dozens of easy and tangible ways to lower the prices of their premiums.

To read the new article in its entirety and learn tips on how to save on car insurance, please check out

http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/100-ways-save-auto-insurance/.

As the article notes, one of the most effective ways to save money on auto insurance is to renew insurance coverage continuously and avoid lapses.

"Insurers reward drivers who have a long history of insurance coverage," the article notes, adding that if someone has been insured for more than 5 continuous years without a lapse, the insurance company will consider this to be very positive.

"Most insurers will drop rates by at least 6% after one year of insurance coverage. That discount gets better and better over time."

In addition, some insurers offer loyalty rewards, where drivers can get certain discounts after being with the same insurer for 5, 10, 15, or 20 years.

For home owners, bundling their car insurance with their home owners insurance and also life insurance can often help them save a significant amount of money. As the article points out, insurance companies like it when their clients have numerous policies with them, and they will often reward the consumer by reducing the rates if everything is purchased together.

Another great way to save on auto insurance, the article notes, is to pay for the premiums in full upfront.

"When you pay a monthly rate for insurance, you're paying a small premium for the convenience," the article said, adding that drivers can typically save $30 to $100 a year by paying their insurance in a lump sum, once a year.

"If you're having trouble finding the cash, then just put your monthly insurance premiums into a separate account. By the end of the year, you'll have more than enough for your one lump sum payment. Or, pay your insurance every six months."

