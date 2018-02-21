Masters of Crypto, a Popular Bitcoin Forum, is About to Celebrate their First Anniversary

From Teaching Bitcoin Newbies about Cryptocurrency to a Thriving Cryptocurrency Community that Allows People to Post and Answer Questions, Masters of Crypto is an Outstanding Online Resource

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / The founders of Masters of Crypto, a Bitcoin forum that allows people from all walks of life to learn more about cryptocurrency and more, are pleased to announce that they are about to celebrate their one year anniversary.

To check out the cryptocurrency forum and browse through the educational and informative posts about Bitcoin, please visit https://mastersofcrypto.com/forum/.













As a spokesperson for Masters of Crypto noted, the founders understand that while many people are curious about Bitcoin and other forms of digital currency, they may not be clear about how it works.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch Masters of Crypto about a year ago, and provide people with a Bitcoin forum that teaches people more about the cryptocurrency, as well as a supportive cryptocurrency community where people can ask questions and help others in a welcoming online environment.

For people who are new to the world of cryptocurrency, they are encouraged to visit the Bitcoin forum whenever they wish, www.mastersofcrypto.com/forum/, and take their time browsing through the many online tutorials and reading the educational articles.

Masters of Crypto is also an ideal online resource for those who are more familiar with cryptocurrency, and are looking for help or advice from others who share their passion for Bitcoin.

Over the past year, one of the most popular articles on Masters of Crypto, titled "What is Bitcoin?" explains in easy to understand language what it is, and how it works. As the article points out, before investing in Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency it is important to learn as much as possible about it.

In a nutshell, cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that utilize encryption and cryptography to control the generation of new units of currency as well as secure and verify transactions of that currency, without needing a third party mediator, such as a bank, or a "Federal Reserve," the article noted, adding that with cryptocurrency, people can trade it for goods and services without using traditional paper money.

Once they are familiar with Bitcoin and feel more comfortable with it, people can use other resources at Masters of Crypto to learn even more about the topic.

About Masters of Crypto:

