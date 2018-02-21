Global Cryptocurrency Markets Improve in February as Bitcoin Rises Again

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

The global cryptocurrency market is evening out risk-wise as prices of bitcoin and other prominent digital currencies continue to steadily rise. Based on the current political and regulatory climate, it isn't expected that any overarching policies that could affect the market will be implemented in the near future. Bitcoin is currently trading up 6% with this week, with its price hovering just above $11,500. The sentiment appears to be changing for crpytocurrency, which may start bringing in more investors to the space. And if this softening of regulations brings investors into bitcoin, which some industry professionals believe will happen, there could be even more buyers kicking in around the $12,000 level. Active companies today include:Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK) (OTC: BKPPF), Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: BLOC) (OTC: BLKCF), Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET), (OTC: GLNNF) DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTC: DMGGF), BTL Group Ltd. (TSX-V: BTL) (OTC: BTLLF)

Block One Capital Inc. (TSX-V: BLOK.V) (OTCQB: BKPPF) pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio. "Block One's focus is sourcing, evaluating and investing in early stage, high growth opportunities at attractive valuations. We are confident that our initial investments and our pipeline represents best in class opportunities founded by true technology pioneers with industry applicable track records," said Mr. Sothi Thillairajah, CEO of Block One."An important strategic initiative moving forward is our selective participation in attractive pre-sale ICO offerings. I am very optimistic about the transactions we have in our pipeline." Read this and more news for Block One Capital at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/blok.html



TG12 Ventures Inc.: Cryptocurrency Mining

Block One has acquired 90% of TG12 Ventures Inc. ("TG12"), a cryptocurrency mining company that is in the process of bringing online a diversified cryptocurrency mining operation in the Mid-Western United States.TG12 will be implementing two types of miners: Bitmain's S9 Antminers and Canaan's Avalon 821s. TG12 has received the first shipment of miners and expects that 1,000 miners will be operational by the end of March 2018.

Finzat Block LLC: A Blockchain Solution for the US Mortgage Industry

Block One has acquired 40% of Finzat Block LLC ("Finzat"), a New York based mortgage blockchain company aiming to streamline and digitize the US mortgage market using innovative blockchain applications to create a system which is Simple, Auditable, Fault-tolerant and Efficient (SAFE).

Finzat has named Michael W. Moore as the company's Chairman. Mr. Moore is a recognized leader in mortgage finance and investment and risk management. During his 15 years as the senior-most financial executive with the Chicago Federal Home Loan Bank, he was the co-developer of Mortgage Partnership Finance (MPF), a mortgage origination platform whereby Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") members participate in a unique risk sharing arrangement with their respective FHLB optimizing benefits for both parties. Mr. Moore, in this new role as Executive Chairman, is spearheading Finzat's Government Sponsored Enterprise (GSE) product development dialogue, which is a natural progression in validating Finzat's token use case.

CUIPO: A Social Initiative for Rainforest Preservation

Block One acquired up to 40% of OMAAT LTD. dba CUIPO, a London UK based technology business harnessing the power of blockchain to digitize and democratize the purchase and preservation of natural land assets.CUIPO specializes in developing technologies and infrastructure to save and protect endangered lands by the gamification of online conservation efforts, achieved by using a patented virtual grid system and tokenization method, one square meter at a time. CUIPO's revenue streams will be: product licensing, educational gift card products, global event and festival sponsorship opportunities and creation and management of (CSR) Corporate Social Responsibility services for medium to large enterprises.



In other industry news and developments:



Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: BLOC.V) (OTC: BLKCF) recently announced its $2 million investment in the private token offering of MEvU, a product of Decent Tech Inc. ("MEvU"). The sports betting market's magnitude is astonishing. By the American Gaming Association's estimation, approximately US $400 billion are wagered on sports bets every year. To put that figure into perspective, that is more than the entire 2017 national GDP of the United Arab Emirates, or more than a quarter of Australia's. One element that makes this area possibly unattractive to investors is the fact that 99% of this wagering volume is done illegally. With regulatory and accountability concerns, sports betting has long been off-limits for cautious investors. With its blockchain-based wagering platform, MEvU introduces a self-regulating way for users to place bets against other users; instead of a "house"-type opponent such as a casino or a bookmaker.

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET.CN) (OTCQB: GLNNF) REPRESENTS OVER 5% OF HOLDINGS OF CANADA'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN ETF. Investments in equity securities of Glance Technologies represents 5.9 per cent of the total portfolio holdings of Harvest Portfolios Group's Blockchain Technologies ETF as of Feb. 7, 2018.Situated in Oakville, Ont., Harvest Portfolios Group's Blockchain Technologies ETF is the first blockchain focused exchange-traded fund in Canada and began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Feb. 7, 2018, under the symbol HBLK. Harvest is a registered investment fund and portfolio manager and acts as promoter, trustee, manager and portfolio manager of HBLK. "We're very proud to be one of the initial investments made by Canada's first blockchain exchange-traded fund," said Glance chief executive officer Desmond Griffin. "We hope that more blockchain-focused funds will come to market."

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI.V) (OTC: DMGGF) recently received an order in excess of $3-million from Forside Financial Services Inc., a company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, for the hardware purchase and set-up, with monthly recurring hosting revenues to begin upon completion. Forside is a diversified technology company listed on the Jasdaq Standard of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Nobuhiko Izumi, the chairman of Forside, commented: "We are excited and thankful to have DMG provide MaaS for our company and look forward to completing more business in the future with DMG. We conducted due diligence and spoke to many other companies and decided to do business with DMG due to its knowledge and expertise in this sector."

BTL Group Ltd. (TSX-V: BTL.V) (OTC: BTLLF) News: Venzee Technologies Inc. has entered into a partnership with BTL Group Ltd. that will bring together the company's data transformation solution, Mesh, with BTL's blockchain development platform, Interbit.Using artificial intelligence, Mesh is able to import, merge and transform data from existing systems before writing to blockchain networks, greatly simplifying the process of integrating blockchain networks with conventional databases.Kate Hiscox, president of Venzee Technologies, commented: "Since announcing Mesh, we have had interest from enterprise customers, including major retail and globally recognized banks who are looking to deploy blockchain as part of their data strategy. BTL offers a world-class permissioned blockchain solution that, combined with Mesh, means we can provide an end-to-end solution that helps companies achieve their blockchain goals more efficiently."

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Block One Capital Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

