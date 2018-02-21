Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA): New cyber-risk conference coming to Bermuda in 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Bermudian edition of a successful North American cyber-risk conference will be held later this year, the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) has announced.

The inaugural International Cyber Risk Management Conference (ICRMC) Bermuda (http://bermuda.icrmc.com/), presented by Canada's MSA Research Inc, will take place December 6-7 at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, following a BDA invitation to bring the event to the island. ICRMC Bermuda will be designed for corporate risk managers, corporate counsel, auditors, CISOs, CSOs, and CTOs, governance and claims professionals, insurers, reinsurers, insurance brokers and service providers. The BDA will be signature sponsor of the two-day conference that follows the company's popular Toronto event (http://www.icrmc.com/), happening April 11-12.

"We are proud to bring ICRMC to Bermuda, the 'World's Risk Capital,' where we, with the support of a stellar steering committee, will focus on cyber risk with an emphasis on re/insurance and risk-transfer solutions," said Joel Baker, President and CEO of both MSA, the leading provider of Canadian insurance financial data, and the National Insurance Conference of Canada. Baker is also CEO of Canada's catastrophe index provider, CatIQ Inc.

Baker and his ICRMC team visited Bermuda over the past week to plan the December event, meet with sponsors and local members of its advisory committee, and also speak about their event plans with leaders of the island's risk-industry groups, including the Bermuda Insurance Management Association (BIMA), the Association of Bermuda International Companies (ABIC), and the Association of Bermuda Insurers & Reinsurers (ABIR).

"We're delighted to be working with the BDA team and a strong mix of world-class Bermudian, US and Canadian talent to shape this unique event," added Baker, who regularly attends the ILS Bermuda Convergence conference each fall, and also visited Bermuda in 2016 to participate in an educative session on Canada's risk-management industry hosted by ABIR. "ICRMC is the Bermudian edition of our Canadian event, a vendor-neutral gathering designed to serve the global risk management community. There's no better location than Bermuda, given its central place in the insurance, reinsurance and insurance-linked securities (ILS) arena," Baker added.

"We're extremely proud to have brought another industry conference to Bermuda, particularly one of this calibre that also provides a boost to the island's hospitality industry during the winter months," said Jereme Ramsay, BDA Business Development Manager for the risk sector. "I met Joel in Bermuda, and we got talking about this last year. It seemed a natural fit for the ICRMC team to bring their successful conference to this market-and he agreed."

Programming for ICRMC Bermuda will be shaped by a world-class advisory committee made up of cyber-risk subject matter experts from the fields of information technology, insurance and risk management, law, audit and compliance, governance, and public policy. The committee features several industry professionals from the Bermuda market, including: Joshua Alvera, Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs Representative, ABIR; Carter Frith, SVP, FINPRO, Bowring Marsh (Bermuda); Chris Garrod, Director, Conyers Dill & Pearman; Giles Harlow, VP, Professional Risk Solutions, Aon (Bermuda); John Masters, AVP, Financial Lines, AIG; the BDA's Ramsay; and Errol Sinclair, Director of Forensic Technology & E-Discovery Services, KRyS Global.

International committee members include: Charles Carmakal, VP Mandiant/FireEye; Todd Daubert, Partner, Dentons US LLP; and Nick Galletto, Global Cyber Risk Services Leader, Deloitte LLP. Adam Segal, Director of Cyberspace and Digital Policy Program of the US-based Council on Foreign Relations, will emcee ICRMC Bermuda; Segal is also emcee of ICRMC Canada.

Now in its fourth year in Canada, ICRMC has earned a reputation as one of the world's top-rated cyber security forums, and attracted nearly 250 attendees in 2017. To combine promotion of both ICRMC events and raise awareness of the inaugural Bermuda conference, ICRMC is offering a 30-percent discount courtesy of the BDA to delegates looking to attend the Canadian conference. To take advantage of the special Toronto offer, use the discount code BDA2018.

For more information on ICRMC Bermuda, contact Nancy Miller, nancy.miller@icrmc.com (mailto:nancy.miller@icrmc.com) or visit http://bermuda.icrmc.com/ (http://bermuda.icrmc.com/)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosemary Jones

Head of Communications & Marketing

rosemary@bda.bm (mailto:rosemary@bda.bm)

441 278-6558

441 337-4696

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business here smooth and beneficial.

