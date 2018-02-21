Tradeweb Markets Launches Quarterly Activity Report

Average Daily Trading Volume Grows to Over $430 Billion Globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Tradeweb Markets, a leading builder and operator of global fixed income, derivatives and ETF marketplaces, announced the release of quarterly trading activity across its combined institutional, wholesale and retail platforms for the fourth quarter of 2017. Market participants will now be able to view volume activity for Tradeweb Markets' global rates, credit, money markets and equities businesses on a quarterly basis.

"Tradeweb Markets has grown into one of the most meaningful global financial marketplaces, with more than $430 billion in average daily trading volume," said Lee Olesky, CEO of Tradeweb Markets. "By sharing more information about our deep liquidity pools in fixed income, derivatives and ETFs, we believe market participants will better understand the real impact of e-trading: that greater connectivity, efficiency and transparency delivers better access to liquidity."

Much of the recent growth Tradeweb Markets saw in the fourth quarter stems from new innovation and clients preparing to trade electronically under MiFID II. For example, interest rate derivatives trading was up 51% YoY in Q4 with increased use of compression trading and the adoption of Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX).

Connecting institutional and retail liquidity pools for credit products also played a role in a 107% increase for U.S. high grade corporate bonds, and ahead of European reform, Tradeweb Markets also saw a 44% increase in European corporate bond trading year over year.

Tradeweb Markets builds and operates many of the world's most efficient financial marketplaces, providing market participants with greater transparency and efficiency in fixed income, derivatives and ETFs. Focused on applying technology to enhance efficiency throughout the trade lifecycle, Tradeweb pioneered straight-through-processing in fixed income and now supports marketplaces for more than 20 asset classes with electronic execution, processing, post-trade analysis and market data in an integrated workflow.

