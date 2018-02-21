

IRVINE (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) announced the company is prepared to acquire Qualcomm for $79 per Qualcomm share, consisting of $57 in cash and $22 in Broadcom shares. Broadcom adjusted its offer following the Qualcomm board's decision to transfer $4.10 per Qualcomm share from Qualcomm stockholders to NXP stockholders.



Broadcom noted that its proposed merger agreement for Qualcomm would provide for an automatic increase of $3 in cash per Qualcomm share, or a total of $82 per Qualcomm share, consisting of $60 in cash and $22 in Broadcom shares, in the event that Qualcomm is unable to complete the NXP acquisition.



