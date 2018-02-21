JustFreebies Launches a New and More User-Friendly Website

Now, Fans of Freebies Can More Easily Find and Sign Up for Samples and Other Goodies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2018 / The founders of JustFreebies, a US based website that is devoted to helping people get a wide variety of cool free stuff, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and easy-to-navigate website.

To check out the newly redesigned site and see how easy it is to sign up for free samples at JustFreebies, please visit http://www.justfreebies.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of JustFreebies understand how fun and thrilling it is to get free samples and other goodies in the mail. This knowledge inspired them to launch their company in 2001, and give freebie fans a reputable place to find and sign up for valid offers that actually arrive.

Now, with the launch of their new and more user-friendly site, the founders are excited to help even more people find the latest and greatest freebies.

"Since 2001, we have been committed to bringing everybody the best products, samples, coupons, and genuine bargains at no cost, all from the nation's top-quality brand names," the spokesperson noted, adding that throughout the years, they have dedicated themselves to helping millions of people acquire high-end products at absolutely no cost to them.

The secret to their success, the spokesperson noted, is by working closely with some of America's largest, most popular, and well-trusted companies.

"Despite an overabundance of imitation sites, JustFreebies remains the most popular and widely respected savings site on the net, to this very day, with approximately 1.5 million visitors per month and around 2.8 million page views," the spokesperson noted.

Using the revised JustFreebies website is easy and fun; people can start by checking the daily list of new offers, and then take their time to browse through the entire site for the latest freebies. People who are looking for specific offers can also use the search engine tool located on the top-right section of the home page to find the samples and other complimentary products they desire.

Once visitors to the site locate an offer they are interested in, they simply click on it, and they will then be redirected to another page with additional product information.

About JustFreebies:

JustFreebies is a US based freebies website that offers the latest freebies, samples, coupons and competitions. They have been around for more than a decade now and have a huge following and lots of subscribers. For more information, please visit http://www.justfreebies.com/.

Contact:

Andrew Shakeel

admin@justfreebies.com

(949) 555-2861

