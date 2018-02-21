

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) said that it is changing its name to Booking Holdings Inc., effective today. Booking Holdings stock will begin trading under the new ticker symbol NASDAQ: BKNG on February 27, 2018.



Booking Holdings consists of six primary brands: Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. Booking Holdings, the parent organization, will continue to operate out of its current headquarters in Norwalk, CT, USA.



