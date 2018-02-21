Global Agricultural Enzymes Market 2015-2017 & 2018-2027: Growing Demand for Soil Enzymes Due to Soil Pollution and Implementing Modern Farming Techniques

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Agricultural Enzymes Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report

The Global Agricultural Enzymes Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for soil enzymes due to soil pollution and implementing modern farming techniques.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing demand for Soil Enzymes Due to Soil Pollution

3.1.2 Implementing Modern Farming Techniques

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Agricultural Enzymes

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Agricultural Enzymes Market, By Product Type

4.1 Growth Enhancing Products

4.2 Soil Fertility Products



5 Agricultural Enzymes Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Fruits & Vegetables

5.2 Cereals & Grains

5.3 Turf & Ornamentals

5.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

5.5 Other Crop Types



6 Agricultural Enzymes Market, By Enzyme Type

6.1 Dehydrogenases

6.2 Sulfatases

6.3 Proteases

6.4 Phosphatases

6.5 Lipases

6.6 Carbohydrases

6.7 Polymerases & Nucleases

6.8 Other Enzyme Types

6.8.1 Others Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.8.1.1 Cellulases

6.8.1.2 Ureases

6.8.1.3 Beta-Glucosidase



7 Agricultural Enzymes Market, By Application

7.1 Plant Growth Regulation

7.2 Crop Protection

7.3 Fertility



8 Agricultural Enzymes Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 BASF SE

10.2 Novozymes A/S

10.3 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

10.4 Bayer Cropscience AG

10.5 AB Enzymes

10.6 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.7 Camson Bio Technologies Limited

10.8 Agrinos as

10.9 Syngenta AG

10.10 Agri Life

10.11 Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

10.12 Stoller USA Inc.

10.13 Monsanto Company

10.14 Aries Agro Limited

10.15 Bioworks, Inc.



