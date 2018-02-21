Sotheby's International Realty Hosts Exclusive Golf Tournament with Rafa Nadal Sports Center

MADISON, New Jersey and MALLORCA, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC recently hosted the Rafa Nadal Golf Challenge in association with Rafa Nadal Sports Center in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain. The event was held as an exclusive networking opportunity for select members of the Sotheby's International Realtyglobal network.

The exclusive, first of its kind event, featured teams comprising Sotheby's International Realty affiliates from around the world, including a team lead by Philip White, president and chief executive officer, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and another lead by Rafa Nadal. The event enjoyed strong participation from Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States who each leveraged this global event to network and establish new relationships with the Sotheby's International Realty brand and guests.

The three-day event took place at Mallorca's top golf courses, beginning at Pula Golf, continuing onto Golf Son Servera , and ending at Golf Son Gual. Team Rafa Nadal took first place in the tournament, Philip White and team took second place and third place went to team Czech RepublicSotheby's International Realty and Marketplace Sotheby's International Realty.

The Rafa Nada Sports Center, located in Manacor, hometown of Rafa Nadal, is a facility that is part of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar. Founded by Rafa Nadal and his family, the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar aims to train young tennis players through high-quality training and by providing them with the tools they need to develop professionally. The Rafa Nadal Sports Center offers programs for adults to practice their favorite sports in addition to tennis and provides comfortable accommodations for families to stay. The Rafa Nadal Sports Center is also home to the Rafa Nadal Museum, which features a collection of trophies, souvenirs, and several interactive sports simulators.

Quotes:

"The event was a remarkable success, bringing together Sotheby's International Realty affiliates from around the world for golf and networking. Paul Kempe and his team at Balearics Sotheby's International Realty have an existing relationship with the Rafa Nadal Sports Center, which made this event possible. We are pleased to have hosted this golf tournament as a new and exciting way for members of our global network to meet and form relationships; we are doubly fortunate that the timing resolved for us to be in Mallorca with Paul and his team to celebrate their continued expansion across Spain."

--Philip White, president and chief executive officer, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

"The partnership with the Rafa Nadal Sports Center was a fantastic opportunity for the Sotheby's International Realty brand. The Academy, along with the Center, was created to foster an environment where athletes train to perform at the highest level of their sport; there was a natural synergy and shared passion with our affiliated companies, who strive daily to provide their clients with best-in-class service."

--Kevin Thompson, chief marketing officer, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

"We were overjoyed to host the Sotheby's International Realty teams and guests at the Rafa Nadal Sports Center. Our longstanding relationship with Balearics Sotheby's International Realty paved the way for this exceptional opportunity, and we are thankful."

--Javier Perelló, General Manager, Rafa Nadal Sports Center

"Mallorca is home to world-class golf courses and a beautiful climate, catering to the golf lifestyle. We were excited to have Sotheby's International Realty affiliates from around the globe visit this beautiful place we call home and experience the Rafa Nadal Sports Center, with whom we've worked closely since their inception."

--Paul Kempe, owner, Balearics Sotheby's International Realty (Sotheby's International Realty brand 'host' affiliate)

View photos of the Rafa Nadal Golf Challenge presented by Sotheby's International Realty.

Your best life begins with a home that inspires you. Search golf properties on sothebysrealty.com.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has approximately 21,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 930 offices in 68 countries and territories worldwide. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, each brokerage firm and its clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

CONTACT

Lindsey Scharf

Director, Public Relations & Communications

Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

(973) 407-5596

Lindsey.Scharf@sothebysrealty.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452508/SOTHEBY%27S_INTERNATIONAL_REALTY_LOGO.jpg